To the Editor:
Jack O’Rourke apparently believes I posses “An unfortunate mentality” because I “[downplay] the COVID-19 pandemic”. In my letter of November 12th I cited the fact that the coronavirus “has a mortality rate of less than 3%, mostly among the elderly and those with underlying health issues”. Like most liberals Mr. O’Rourke has difficulty dealing with facts.
If Mr. O’Rourke thinks this comment “indefensibly obscene” I find his observation that my mentality is “reminiscent of [that] prevalent during the Third Reich” to be offensive. Before the ad hominum attacks and epithets favored by the left let it be known that most of my family on my mother’s side were victims of the German occupation of Poland during World War Two.
He accuses me of being “Trumpian”. As I believe I have stated in the past, I did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016. I believed then as I do now that he is a thin-skinned, narcissistic, egomaniacal realty TV star. However, this year I could not bring myself to vote for a 78-year old man who had to withdraw from one of his presidential campaigns when he suffered two brain aneurysms in 1999. In 2020 Joe Biden’s campaign managers largely kept him out of sight in his basement only occasionally emerging to answer preapproved questions from an adoring press corps.
Mr. Biden is clearly experiencing cognitive difficulties and cannot seem to put two coherent sentences together. As president he will not last one term and will be manipulated by the vice president and progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
Finally, I do not think I have met Mr. O’Rourke so it is unlikely that he knows within a few months I will observe my eightieth birthday. I suggest, therefore, that it is highly unlikely that I am insensitive to the perils and ills of aging as I am familiar with both.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.