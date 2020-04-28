To the Editor:
The coronavirus pandemic is necessarily occupying the function of our government, especially the General Assembly. Nevertheless, there will come a time, hopefully soon, that our legislators will meet to address the overall needs and concerns of the citizenry. It is important that we not neglect these important issues that have been overshadowed by the pandemic’s impacts. One such issue is the status of civics education in Rhode Island.
Democracy does not pause. As we watch daily briefings, sort through government releases, and worry about the state of voting across the country, it is important to remember that civics education is not currently being taught in many Rhode Island schools. Generation Citizen, a nonprofit organization I work with, is working to change this. With our support, a bipartisan group of legislators introduced H.7577, a/k/a the Civic Literacy Act<http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText20/HouseText20/H7577.pdf>, which will eliminate ambiguity caused by Rhode Island standards, and ensure that all students in Rhode Island receive a civics education that will engage them in their communities and strengthen our democracy. Specifically, the bill will:
* Require all Rhode Island students complete at least one full-year course in civics and government between 8th and 12th grade;
* Ensure that students apply their knowledge by requiring that these courses include a project-based learning assessment;
* Establish a “Civics Project Trust Fund” to provide district-level and teacher support;
* Support the diversification of Rhode Island’s teacher workforce, one that reflects the student population of Rhode Island’s classrooms.
We believe the Civic Literacy Act will set a national example within the civic education movement of how to prioritize an inclusive and diverse teacher workforce, showcase innovative civics instruction, and target support to districts and students furthest from experiential learning opportunities.
The pandemic’s relentless impacts have demonstrated the importance of effective government and leadership, as well as civic and community engagement. Requiring our students to have an action civics component to their education makes us better prepared as a society for our disparate needs both in times of crisis and normalcy. Ask your legislator to support the Civic Literacy Act as a common-sense step in the right direction for imbuing civic-minded values in our students and shaping tomorrow’s civic leaders.
Adam C. Robitaille
Pawtucket
