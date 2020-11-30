To the Executives of the local telecoms and to the Public Officials who enable them:
WE THE PEOPLE demand that you STOP the implementation of 5G cell nodes in our neighborhoods immediately. We do NOT give you our permission to install these antennas near our homes, devaluing our property and endangering the safety and health of our families.
WE THE PEOPLE do NOT give permission for you to cause constant radiofrequency (RF) microwave radiation (“wireless radiation”) to enter our homes and properties 24/7 with no way for us to escape or turn it off, even if we are not using your service.
WE THE PEOPLE do NOT give permission to you to conduct your private, for-profit business using nearly 25-year-old, obsolete wireless “human exposure guidelines” adopted by the FCC and falsely misleading the public into thinking your technology is safe.
WE THE PEOPLE demand that you STOP rolling out 5G until the FCC and the FDA meaningfully assess the vast amount of independent, peer-reviewed scientific and medical evidence generated over the past 25 years demonstrating proven health risks from exposure to wireless radiation from cell phones, Wi-Fi and 5G technologies, even at levels well below current FCC limits.
WE THE PEOPLE do NOT give permission for you to completely disregard the science demonstrating that children absorb more wireless radiation than adults, or that wireless radiation is a Class 2B (possible) carcinogen , or ignore the results of a study by the U. S. National Toxicology Program, released in November 2018, which linked wireless radiation used in 2G and 3G networks to cancer and DNA mutations in lab animals.
WE THE PEOPLE demand that you warn the public that non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMFs) affect all living organisms, and that those effects include increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, reproductive issues, structural and functional changes of the reproductive systems, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders, and negative impacts on general well-being in humans, plant and animal life.
WE THE PEOPLE demand that you respond responsibly to the International EMF Scientist Appeal, created by the majority of experts in the field of non-ionizing radiation, who have published more than 2,000 papers and letters on EMFs in peer-reviewed professional journals.
WE THE PEOPLE, at this time when the world is focused on protecting individual health and immunity, demand that you act in a moral and ethical way to promote health and wellbeing, rather than jeopardize these things for the sake of profit by exposing humans, plants and animals to a proven harm.
Stephen Dahl
Kingston
