To the Editor:
May I humbly suggest to both Governor Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott MPH of The R.I. Department of Health, that they both, initially, on a limited trial basis, permit our bars and restaurants to operate with reduced (or perhaps) no Social Distancing, by requiring all patrons to wear a full hermetically sealed plastic full-face shield, re-designed to allow just enough space to comfortably fit/allow a spoon and/or fork in between the individual’s mouth and the inside of the shield.
By using this method of protection, an individual could successfully and safely eat and/or drink within the interior of the establishment, and not spread the COVID-19 virus beyond the immediate space that they would be currently occupying.
Also; If the patron wishes to consume only liquid beverages, of any type, they could utilize a conventionally designed hermetically sealed plastic full face shield and a simple straw, and thereby not be exposing their nose or their mouth in such a way as to spread the COVID-19 virus beyond their own immediate person.
When the patron leaves the facility, the bar/restaurant staff personnel could then quickly and efficiently clean the area that they previously occupied and prepare it for their next customer(s).
Unless something is done, and soon, to return our bars and restaurants to, as close as possible, the pre-pandemic business model they require in order to re-gain their financial profitability and stability, I cannot envision any other manner in which they can avoid economic disaster and ruin.
They cannot wait very much longer. The time to act is now.
Jon K. Polis
East Greenwich
