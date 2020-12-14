To the Editor:
Thank you to our community for the outpouring of support for the 2020 Peace Dale Congregational Church-Welcome House Pumpkin Patch. During October over 134 volunteers unloaded and helped sell more than 3,500 pumpkins while practicing all Covid 19 safety protocols. Community members from all over southern RI purchased pumpkins, made donations and expressed joy for being able to participate in this 5 Annual outdoor safe event to support our Welcome House homeless shelter. Every pumpkin was sold and almost $14,000 raised will provide much needed funds to Welcome House. This year’s donation will bring our 5 year total Pumpkin Patch donations to over $48,000.00
In addition to our amazing customers and volunteers, special appreciation goes to:
·Sodco Farm for the loan of over 130 pallets to display pumpkins and a forklift with a driver to unload pallets and unload pumpkins to locations in the Patch.
· Whalers Brewing Company for the use of their pallet jack and Chris to move boxes of pumpkins inside a tractor trailer for unloading and to move pallets.
· Sigma Alpha Epsilon, URI Service Fraternity, for the many volunteers unloading and moving pumpkins to pallets.
·South Kingstown High School National Honor Society members for their many community service volunteer hours through all of October.
·Students and Scouts from North Kingstown, Narragansett, South Kingstown, and Chariho for their helping volunteer hours.
·Southern RI Newspapers for their help with advertising and promotion.
·DroneClix for the aerial photos and videos of the Pumpkin Patch and the unloading.
· Cassies’s Cans for the porta potty.
· Ocean State Job Lot for donating hand sanitizer.
·Peace Dale Congregational Church and their parishioners for providing continued support and the location for our Pumpkin Patch.
Thank you everyone for your help and support. See you next October 2021.
Walter “Wally” Young, Welcome House Board Member
Kingston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.