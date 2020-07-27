To the Editor:
There is so much wrong with “The beginning of the end of racism in America” by Venson Jordan, it is hard to know where to begin. First of all, the hard work of ending racism did not begin with Venson Jordan. It began a long time ago. There is still work to do – and the title appears hopeful – but if we work outside the tried and true system of American law [which Venson eludes to] we will fail.
This is an intensely radical piece aimed at supporting and encouraging rioting and violence, I do not think it was wise to print. Suggesting the overthrow of the present government with little details of what would replace it – is not a good idea.
I gently suggest that Venson review some history. The racial situation 400 years ago, 300 years ago, 200 years ago …etc. should not be thrown together in a ugly narrative Venson weaves. To ignore progress made over those years does not encourage anyone to try now. It also insults those good people who fought racism.
Certainly, adults understand that instantaneous change is impossible, particularly with regard to this complex issue. Courage and patience and effort to change is hurt by the constant refrain that “it is not good enough”.
Tearing down statures of Abraham Lincoln is not going to solve the ‘race problem’. New stereotypes with new hated groups is not really a good answer either. What work is Venson and those who support him willing to do? What do they suggest? By force [violence], they will take what they want?
The ‘two wrongs make a right’ crowd have already done enough damage with affirmative action. What next? Is strikes me as strange that the same people who were so against lynching – now seem to support it over legal processes.
Venson has not one good word for the work of thousands of people – white and black who have jointly celebrated many victories concerning this issue. He shows me only hate and a desire for revenge. Random revenge at that! Terrible stuff.
Brian Gardner
Jamestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.