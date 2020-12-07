To the Editor:
The November 9, 2020, Providence Journal, front-page article, “50 Graduates of Fast-Track Training Substitute Teacher Program Will Help Address Urgent Need,” by Linda Borg contrasts sharply with the Raimondo administration’s inadequate prioritization to strategically and to successfully tackle the persistent certified nurse assistant (CNA) shortages using a multidisciplinary approach.
I have been advocating viable solutions regarding CNA staffing shortages since 2015 to Governor Raimondo, the Editor at the Providence Journal (See 8/3/2025 Editorial Letter: Certified Nursing Assistants Deserve Credit), and Dr. Alexander-Scott, Director of the RI Dept of Health and college administrators.
Rhode Island could adjust regulations using other states’ example, such as Colorado which has various options including distance learning and incorporating the use of Zoom. RI regulations do not allow any distance learning for the CNA course. If such an option were allowed, time could be well-spent right now for people to take the course and perform the bulk of the course at home, for instance, and simultaneously help meet employment and family needs. Also, people have various learning styles and work/lifestyle schedules and CNA course options would allow enrollees to learn at their own pace.
States have the power to adjust the CNA course regulations. Medicare has modified federal regulations to allow online training of CNAs. The RI Dept of Health should amend its regulations to follow suit.
If CNA course regulations were adjusted, an individual’s time could be well-spent right now to take such a course and simultaneously prepare a workforce to staff nursing homes and/or be confident to help at home.
In addition, students at all public universities and colleges should be able to earn college credits for taking the CNA course, thereby making the course attractive to a larger, diverse population.
If we address the barriers to providing college credit, as Cape Cod Community College has, then educational equity can also be achieved. The rationale for not providing college credit for the CNA course is that the course is deemed insufficient in scope, depth, and theory to merit college credit. Adding content to rectify that assessment is an option. A second obstacle is that the CNA course would need to be linked to an existing college major. To overcome that obstacle, the CNA course could be linked to a major, but the course would be optional credit for that major. Colleges take very seriously what courses and content receive college credit.
Granted, RI has allowed nursing students who completed one hands-on (clinical) experience to apply for a free and automatic CNA license, however a nursing student’s priority is to attend college and earn a degree, not to work full-time to fill staffing shortages. Therefore, non-nursing students should also be incentivized to learn the skills as a CNA course as an elective.
Perhaps the enticement of for-credit CNA classes will introduce a whole new subset of individuals to the possibility of working in the field, even if only part-time in order to defray school costs because employers would work around their schedule. The skills and experience would also enrich them for a lifetime and add love and service to the community.
“Tearing Down The Walls” that block college students of all majors from taking the CNA course for college credit must be a priority. Rhode Island can learn from hybrid models other states have successfully implemented. Adjustment is long overdue.
The RI 120-hour CNA course regulation has one of the highest instructional hours in the US for a CNA course. It certainly has the depth and scope to merit college credit.
However, if college administrators still believe more content or theory is necessary to merit college credit then simply consider adding it. In fact, there could be two paths to certification - non-credit and credit.
The other identified administrative, educational obstacle is that health science programs already have a highly condensed credit limitation and by adding this course a mandatory course would need to be removed and this could possibly affect accreditation. To overcome that obstacle consider linking the CNA course to a major as an option and not required for graduation.
In this way, diverse college majors could then take a CNA course for credit and learn essential education. If they choose to be employed as a CNA, even if only part-time, they could serve many elderly Rhode Islanders whose hard work has allowed many RI students today to attend college for free.
Kathleen Gainor, RN., MSN
Boston College Master in Nursing with a specially in Gerontological Nursing Founder and past Director of the National Association of Certified Nursing Assistants and Editor of Renaissance: Journal of the National Certified Nursing Assistant Association.
