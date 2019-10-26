To the Editor:
Nationwide, fall is known as “Walk Season” for the Alzheimer’s Association, as local chapters gear up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s events that are the largest fundraisers of the year. The Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter just wrapped up four successful walks in Westerly, Newport, Providence, and, new this year, Block Island.
The money generated by these walks is vital to help fund Alzheimer’s research in the hope of finding a cure, as well as supporting the programs and services that are available locally to people living with the disease and their caregivers.
It takes a lot of people working together to organize and run these walks, and we couldn’t do it without our numerous volunteers. We also depend on the support of state and local officials, whose efforts at the State House and in their community help in the fight to find a cure.
Many of our elected officials turned out in person to support the Walk to End Alzheimer events, and for this we are particularly grateful. Among those who participated were U.S. Congressman David Cicilline, State Senators Erin Lynch Prata, Louis DiPalma and Susan Sosnowski; Andrew Szala, Veterans Affairs Coordinator for U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse; Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, and Rose Amoros Jones, Director of the Rhode Island Office on Healthy Aging.
The Alzheimer’s Association would also like to extend a special thank-you to State Representative Deborah Ruggiero for serving as an emcee for our Newport Walk, and Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee for doing the same for our Block Island Walk.
With thousands of Rhode Islanders and others taking part in the Walks and state and local leaders giving the Alzheimer’s cause a higher profile, there is hope that one day soon we can end this disease.
Eric Creamer
Director of Policy for Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter
