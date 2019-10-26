To the Editor:
On November 5, 2019 , our town will vote on two bonds: $4 million to upgrade our sewer system and $5 million for safety and security improvements to the schools. I strongly support the passage of both bonds.
Our schools are the main reason people call East Greenwich home. Unfortunately, budgeting for maintenance has been challenging for the past several years and our school buildings require a much needed investment for repairs and security upgrades. Technology infrastructures reached its end of life and several improvements are needed to keep our children safe. Similarly, the town’s sewer system has exceeded its life expectancy; many parts are rotting and can no longer be replaced and the system needs redundancy in order to protect our water supply.
Now is the perfect time to approve bonds to correct these critical issues. Increased state funding for school improvement projects, combined with the retirement of town debt, mean that passage of these bonds will not increase our taxes. The bonds will not fix every school or sewer problem, but it will cover necessary upgrades without exceeding our debt capacity or burdening the taxpayers of East Greenwich.
Therefore, I urge you to join me at Swift Community Center on November 5th to vote, “Yes” on both bonds.
Caryn Corenthal,
EG Town Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.