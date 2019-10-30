To the Editor:
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Women’s Club of South County is seeking community help in compiling a history of the club. If you have memories, documents, or photos of past GFWC WCSC activities (also the activities of the now defunct Junior Women’s Club of South County), please contact Diana Crane at (401) 783-3389 or at dianacrane1@icloud.com. The club would especially welcome any documentation of programming that no longer operates, such as its Latch Key Kids Program, its initiative to take photos of newborns at South County Hospital, and the operation of its consignment shop. When responding, please include dates to the extent you are able.
GFWC Women’s Club of South County is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that brings together women of diverse backgrounds to provide community support through volunteerism. The club offers grants to local nonprofit agencies and educational scholarships to women in need. To learn more, visit www.gfwcri.org and click on South County in the drop-down menu.
Diana Crane on behalf of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Women’s Club of South County.
