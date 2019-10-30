To the Editor:
“As Scouts, we know how fortunate we are to have a warm meal every night — whether around the campfire or at the kitchen table. And we know that not everyone is so lucky.” As stated on Bryan on Scouting.
That’s the background of Scouting for Food, the annual food-collection drive run by Narragansett Council in Rhode Island, Southern Massachusetts, and Pawcatuck, Connecticut. It’s another reminder to our local communities that Scouts are here, doing Good Turns Dailey.
Scouts and leaders will be covering neighbors this weekend with door tags for Scouting for Food. On Saturday November 2, Scouts and leaders will be back to pick up your can good donations at or near where they left the door tags. Please place your donations in bags or boxes with the door hanger visible from the road. Scouts will collect you bags full of canned food, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, juice and other nonperishable items after 9am Saturday November 2.
You can also drop off at local collection sites before noon on Saturday November 2. St Peters by the Sea and North end Fire station in Narragansett, St Marks in Jamestown, URI Campus fire station, Johnny Cake Center in Wakefield or Bradford, New Hope Chapel in Richmond, Exeter Chapel in Exeter, Matunuck Community Center, RICAN food pantry in Charlestown, or Rhody Transport in North Kingstown. They all received nearly 30,000 pounds last year.
All the food collected in South County go right back to food pantries in South County. Over the past 30 years, Narragansett Council has collected over 9.5 million pounds of can goods for local pantries and food banks. The food is delivered to needy families.
Michael J Millen Sr
Washington County Scouting For Food Representative, Troop 1 Narragansett Committee Chair
