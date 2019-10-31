To the Editor:
Thank you, Carl Ehmann. I have to say I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time. The state of our politics both locally and nationally needs a good refreshing belly laugh and you certainly provided that to many of us with your letter. Seeing that I believe I am ‘transparent and honest,’ I will answer each one of your questions raised in your Oct. 23 letter to the editor.
1. Cahoots with the Gilbane Company–I have never spoken to Bob Gilbane about the purchase of the Belmont Building.
2. I would have to research the exact reason why the bond wasn’t used. Good question (Is it?)_Check w/Patrick – there has to be a very good reason & wasn’t the Town going to get reimbursed for that money when we did utilize the bond?
3. “Stick around” - I grew up in Narragansett, owned property for 17 years and sold it in April. I moved to Mystic CT - a welcoming community with a great YMCA, services for all ages year round and a great library. You should visit. Oh and our open spaces are designed for all the public to use and enjoy.
4.“Build a library as a thank you” - this is where I actually laughed out loud. Why would any businessman do that? Also to thank the Town Council for being short sighted 40 years ago? So someone dropped the ball back then and isn’t interesting how history tends to repeat itself with this council - a food court. Again, a good hearty laugh with that decision.
5. “Flawed deal” = Red Herring perpetuated by politicians that have done ZERO to remedy the current libraries structural issues, lack of ADA compliance and lack of funding. The deal was made better mainly by Councilman Murray’s perseverance and diligence to OWN the land, building, improvements and parking in the center of town. Liquor Store discussion = Red Herring. If they were concerned with staying in the village they had choices. Both with the Town and Gilbane. Again, this council majority has not done any of that work.
6. I can’t answer the lawyer question
7. WILL HAPPILY TAKE A POLYGRAPH or simply discuss with you over the phone if you would like a history lesson on my tenure.
Thanks again for the laugh and I hope one day to see what mattered to a large majority of the voters come to fruition. The bond for the new library received more votes than did ANY councilor by the way by almost 2:1.
Michael Moretti
Former Narragansett Town Councilor
Mystic, Conn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.