To the Editor:
We have lived full time in Narragansett for 17 years and before that part time for another 20 years. For 35 of those years, we didn’t need to use either the police or fire departments except on two occasions to have the police come to the neighborhood and break up unruly student parties. But in the last two years, we have had to summon police/fire rescue on four occasions for medical reasons.
The response has been outstanding on each visit. The respondents have been prompt, pleasant and kind. As far as we’re concerned, the town can be proud of the way these men and women have performed their jobs. They are a credit to their departments. We have always remained hopeful we wouldn’t need to call them again for similar assistance, but know that in the future, if we do need them, they will respond as professionally as they have in the past.
To the entire staff of Narragansett’s EMS, we and our family are deeply appreciative of your work and thank you very much.
Robert and Jean Graham
Narragansett
