To the Editor:
I wanted to reach out regarding my fellow co-worker and candidate for the school committee. I have worked with Jacy Northup for the past 24 years and can attest to her hard work and dedication. Jacy has been a trusted and reliable co-worker as long as I have known her. I know first hand that Jacy has put a lot of time and effort into the current building committee about the future of our school system. Jacy has been working on the building committee for two years so she has a full understanding of what the town needs and what the state requires in order to move forward with the facility plan. Jacy is doing what she truly feels is in the best interest of our town and our school system for our future generations.
Sean Lennon
Wakefield
