To the Editor:
The holidays are quickly approaching. As we make our plans for family gatherings, parties and holiday meals, we should remember those less fortunate who struggle every day, including the holidays, to make ends meet.
A rising number of our seniors are struggling, young families are struggling, and single parent households are struggling. They are our friends, our neighbors and, yes, even our family members. The need in our community is real and it is up to all of us to step up and help, especially during the upcoming holiday season.
Remembering our local food pantries right now is an excellent place to start for those who wish to help. Write a check, organize a food drive, or volunteer your time. If you care for the less fortunate in your community, step up and just do it. Whatever “it” may be will be helpful to those in need who are struggling with things we often take for granted.
We ask that you also remember the local food pantries throughout the year – hunger does not take a vacation. In the spirit of the approaching holiday season, let’s come together as a community to help our community. This is one thing we all can agree on!
Happy Thanksgiving!
Julie A. Casimiro
State Representative
D-31 (North Kingstown/Exeter)
Mary Brimer
North Kingstown Town Council
