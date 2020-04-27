WEST WARWICK — With lots of confusion surrounding whether or not residents can expect to have their yard waste picked up while the COVID-19 pandemic keeps the town under a state of emergency, the West Warwick Town Council took time during its meeting last week to address the issue.
Public Works Director Don Ouellette said during the virtual meeting that his department will do its best under tricky circumstances to continue picking up yard waste. Ouellette said he’ll use the town’s Emergency Notification System to let residents know when to expect a pick up.
“This has been the hottest topic in the past two weeks in the town of West Warwick,” said Town Council President David Gosselin Jr., who added the discussion to Tuesday’s agenda to set the record straight after he and other councilors received numerous questions on the issue.
A post had been made to the town’s website saying that yard waste pickups would be suspended next Monday due to a staffing shortage. It was also mentioned during a recent council meeting that pickups of yard waste and bulk items would likely be halted, Gosselin said.
“We all were very understanding about that,” he said. “We heard it loud and clear.”
Gosselin said conflicting messages regarding yard waste pick ups have left residents unsure if they should be putting bags out at the curb, however.
“We’ve had so much mixed information out there as to whether or not we’re picking up yard waste,” he added. “It’s just massive confusion.”
In Coventry, yard waste pick up has been suspended and will resume May 2. That information was relayed clearly to residents there, Gosselin said.
“They sent letters to their residents to let them know they’re not picking up yard waste and to please remove it from the curb,” he said. “We haven’t done any of that.”
Social Distancing protocols have made it tough for the town's employees to work at the pace they'd been going, Ouellette said in reply.
Throughout February and March, he said, the town had two crews on the roads tackling street sweeping and the drainage system installation on New London Avenue.
“We were humming right along,” Ouellette said, adding that by the end of this week nearly every street north of Cowesett Avenue will have been cleaned with only Ward 5 left — he said Ward 5 should be done within two or three weeks.
Then the pandemic hit, and shifts were cut significantly. Combined with the nasty weather that April has brought, Ouellette said, projects that should have been done by now are taking longer than anticipated.
Ouellette said he had crews picking up yard waste and mattresses Tuesday, and added that the plan was to have at least one crew out collecting yard waste through this week.
“But there is a complication on this,” he added. “I really shouldn’t have two guys in a truck at the same time.”
Normally, he said, three or four employees would be working on a crew. Now there are just two or possibly three on each.
“We are going to make an attempt to do it,” Ouellette said.
But pickups will be done in one sweep rather than on a set schedule.
“And I think we’ll get the bulk of it,” Ouellette continued, adding that the temporary pick up system should get them through the end of May — the town in July will switch to having yard waste picked up by an outside collection service.
Ouellette said he would send out a Code Red alert through the Emergency Notification System to residents identifying the areas where yard waste will be picked up beforehand. Crews will begin in the Natick section of town, according to the town website, and will work toward Greenbush.
“There’s so much uncertainty,” he added, “there’s just no way that I can tie this into a particular schedule.”
Residents can visit the West Warwick town website to register to receive Code Red notifications.
