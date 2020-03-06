WEST WARWICK — With just two weeks to go before West Warwick’s first budget workshop of the season, the town manager this week offered a glimpse into what can be expected of his proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
Town Manager Ernest Zmyslinski told councilors during their meeting Tuesday that his intent is to deliver to them a “transition budget” that will enable the town to begin addressing some long-standing issues.
“I’m somewhat excited by it,” he said, “but at the same time, like anything else, trying to finalize things that are new and different, there’s challenges there.”
This municipal budget will have some significant differences from the others Zmyslinski has compiled since he arrived in West Warwick’s town manager position in 2017, he said.
“The first budget [for Fiscal Year 2019] was really stabilizing the town,” he said. “Coming in, the challenges were great.”
In developing his second budget, Zmyslinski said there remained a number of outstanding problems to be addressed in areas like labor and personnel. And while there are still issues to be resolved, Zmyslinski said he’s now able to focus more on the future.
In his 2021 budget message, Zmyslinski said he plans to give an analysis of “where we are now and where we want to go in ’21 and shortly thereafter.”
“The highlights are going to be that I’m hopeful, very positive,” he said. “It will show that the town is getting back on track, trying to build, and we’re very excited about that.”
The goal in this budget, Zmyslinski added, is to continue to address some of the issues that still need fixing while establishing policies and programs to benefit the town and its residents.
“I think there’s a lot of good things that we’re working on that I think the public would be happy to see,” he said. “Some things will be the same, some things will be maybe a little provocative, but that’s what we need to do.”
One issue that Zmyslinski said the budget will address is West Warwick’s identification as a “distressed community.”
Gov. Gina Raimondo’s proposed 2021 budget if ultimately passed will make significant cuts to seven municipalities, including West Warwick, that receive aid through the state’s Distressed Communities Relief Fund. For West Warwick, that would mean receiving around $400,000 less than it did last year, Zmyslinski said Tuesday.
“Hopefully the legislature will change that,” Zmyslinski said, “but that change would only occur after this budget was adopted.”
Council President David Gosselin Jr. said it’ll be important to deliver a concise message to the public regarding the upcoming budget.
Councilor Maribeth Williamson added that it will be crucial to ensure residents are well informed of the budget process and are aware of critical dates — especially since the school committee will be requesting an increase in local appropriations for the first time in years.
“How many people told us last year that they didn’t even know the date of the town financial meeting? They didn’t know the date of the vote… I think we need to have a game plan,” she said.
The budget needs to be submitted to the town council by the third Monday in March. Though he typically tries to submit it the week before that, Zmyslinski said that because of the challenging nature of this budget he may not get it to councilors until the day it’s due.
“I’m hopeful that the budget that is submitted is going to be very well received by the council and the residents,” Zmyslinski added, “which always remains to be seen.”
The West Warwick Town Council will meet in the council chambers at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16 for the first of its FY ’21 budget workshop.
