WEST WARWICK — The first week of distance learning in Rhode Island has come and gone, and in West Warwick, Superintendent Karen Tarasevich said Monday that she feels good about how it’s been going.
“We got off to a very good start,” Tarasevich said. “As much as it’s been a challenge, I see that a lot of people have been really energized by it.”
Schools across Rhode Island began last week to educate their students remotely, each following its own emergency distance learning plan, in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Having previously spent several months creating virtual learning plans, Tarasevich said, the West Warwick school district was well prepared when the governor announced that schools would need to work virtually.
“It’s a challenge, no doubt, because it’s all happened very quickly,” she said. “But I feel very fortunate that we had as much in place already as we did.”
Each student in West Warwick had previously been given a Chromebook through the district’s 1-to-1 initiative, and much of the curricula in place already had incorporated the technology needed for the type of learning that’s now taking place daily.
Tarasevich added that teachers had already undergone a good amount of professional development around technology use, as well. And during the school vacation two weeks ago, teachers and administrators underwent an additional three days of voluntary online professional development.
“We have a very strong, collaborative culture,” Tarasevich said, adding that “everybody really rallied to make sure we were ready to go.”
Over the last week, she added, teachers and administrators have been in communication with each other constantly.
Administrators have been meeting online at 9 a.m. each morning to debrief from the previous day and continue planning for the days ahead. They’ve then been meeting each afternoon at 3 p.m. to discuss their needs and to debrief further.
Those frequent meetings will continue “for the foreseeable future,” added Tarasevich, who said that her schedule has been just as packed as it would be under normal circumstances.
“As well planned as we are, there’s always things you didn’t think of, didn’t expect,” she said. “So we want to make sure we keep up with that daily.”
In their feedback so far, Tarasevich said teachers have expressed appreciation for the support they’ve received and for having already been familiar with a lot of the technology that they’re now so reliant on.
“They do acknowledge the difference,” she added. “As familiar as we are with the technology, working remotely is completely different for everybody.”
As they teach their students, many teachers are also dealing with helping their own children navigate distance learning. And that’s taking some getting used to, Tarasevish said.
“But it’s been really interesting — and you see it on social media — how, across the board, people across the country have rallied to support each other in the difference,” she said.
Superintendents statewide have also been meeting twice weekly to share ideas and support each other, Tarasevich said.
“In a bad situation, a good thing is that I’ve seen a lot of people pull together to really do some good work for kids,” she said.
One big piece that West Warwick schools are still working on addressing, Tarasevich said, is the social aspect of schooling.
“The kids and the adults are going to miss the in-person, face-to-face collaboration,” she said. “We’re already thinking about how we can include those pieces.”
While social interactions are happening to some extent currently, the district is working on establishing more defined social time — virtual recess, for example — for the students.
But it’s also important that the teachers be given a platform for social interactions amongst themselves. Using the Google suite, Tarasevich added, teachers have enjoyed staying in touch with their colleagues.
“I think we’ve hit the ground running, to say the least, in terms of distance learning,” she said. “But the whole social piece around school I think we really recognize is also a need that we need to address and support kids and teachers in.”
Tarasevich said there have been a couple of ideas raised which will be fleshed out this week.
The free school meals program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and run by the school district and Sodexo, has also gone smoothly, Tarasevich said. The program started out at three West Warwick locations —at the high school, Greenbush Elementary School and Wakefield Hills Elementary School — and this week expanded to include two mobile sites at the corner of Archambault Avenue and Jordan Street and at the Crompton Veterans Organization.
“It’s almost like a food truck,” Tarasevich said of the mobile sites, where food is served to students from school buses provided by First Student between 12 and 1 p.m. daily.
Another issue that had needed to be addressed was ensuring that all students have easy internet access. Working with Cox Communications, the district at the end of last week had connected 47 families to the internet. There are still some who need to be connected, but Tarasevich said they should be online soon.
“We want to make sure that, just like when we’re physically in the buildings, we service our students and families in every way,” Tarasevich continued. “The good news is that everybody’s in the same boat in terms of needing to have virtual solutions.”
