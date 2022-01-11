West Warwick resident celebrates 100th birthday

WEST WARWICK — More than 90 years later, Helen Danis still remembers the day that pre-sliced bread loaves first hit the shelves.
“That was a novelty," Danis recalled this week.
Sliced bread, as it turned out, was a big deal.
"Before that, you had to slice your own bread,” she continued. “Everybody was excited that now you didn’t have to.”
Danis, who celebrated her 100th birthday last Monday, has seen a lot since that life-altering invention in 1928.
A resident of Revere Avenue, Danis grew up in West Warwick and, save for some time spent in Massachusetts, has spent much of her life in her hometown.
Looking back Monday on her childhood, Danis recounted the parades that used to run through the town, and the sidewalk sales held often in Arctic Village.
“All the merchants would put out the clothes and stuff that they wanted to get rid of,” she said, "and they would have a big sale.”
Danis’ mother died of an infection five days after she was born, so she was raised by grandmother until her dad remarried six years later.
After graduating from St. John the Baptist School, Danis attended West Warwick High School. She ended up quitting after a couple of years, however, when the woman her dad had married said she wouldn’t buy her a dress for the prom.
Her stepmom had been employed at Rivard's Department Store, in Arctic Village, and was the only one in the family who worked — the world had been in the throes of the Great Depression, and only one income was allowed per household.
“She was a good woman,” Danis said of her stepmom.
But one day, Danis overheard her stepmom saying that if she wanted to go to her prom, she would need to borrow a dress to wear.
“She wasn’t about to put money out just for a dress for one night,” she said. “So I said, ‘if I can’t keep up with the kids, why bother going?’ And I quit school.”
Danis may never have made it to her own prom, but eight decades later, her great-grandson Evan Huddon, a senior at Pilgrim High School at the time, escorted her to his.
“That was my first prom, and it was very nice,” she said of the event, held in 2019 at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston. “The principal met me at the door, and he walked me across the floor to where I was sitting. I was there for the whole thing.”
Danis was crowned the honorary prom queen — and, finally, she was able to don her own prom dress, a floor-length, lavender-colored ensemble.
Shortly after leaving school, Danis was married. It was 1940, and she and her husband were the second couple ever to be married in the newly built St. John the Baptist Church — now Sts. John and James Parish — after a fire tore through the original building.
The two had three children together — from whom, Danis has eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren — but Danis' husband died of a brain tumor 15 years into their marriage. She was remarried three times after that, and was widowed each time.
As for her career, Danis found work at the Arctic Mill. During World War II, she took on some of the jobs that had previously been reserved for men.
“It was quite an experience,” she said.
In fact, she credits hard work for helping her to reach her 100th birthday.
“I never shied away from any work,” said Danis, who also worked for some time in a hat shop in Massachusetts, and even spent part of her retirement cleaning houses in West Warwick.
Perhaps all that hard work is why, to Danis, 100 feels “no different than on any other day.”
“I’m enjoying every day that I can get up and do whatever I have to do,” she said. “My life hasn’t changed that much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.