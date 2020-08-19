West Warwick resident aims to pedal 500 miles in Great Cycle Challenge

WEST WARWICK — Jim Plummer Jr. has a passion for cycling. He struggles with anxiety, he said this week, and nothing eases his mind quite like a ride around town does.
But while riding has helped Plummer in a lot of ways, he wanted to find a way to ensure his passion was benefiting others, as well.
“Four years ago, I was looking for something — I guess you could call it a higher purpose — that benefitted someone else,” Plummer said Monday.
A resident of West Warwick, Plummer began researching ideas for fundraising while riding. That’s when he came across the Great Cycle Challenge USA.
The nationwide event benefits the Children’s Cancer Research Fund and has become one of the biggest cycling events in the United States, with cyclists from all 50 states participating. More than 230,000 riders have ridden 18 million miles since the challenge was founded in 2015, together raising more than $24 million toward researching and developing better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.
“It’s something for me, and it helps a good cause,” Plummer said of his reason for joining the challenge. “Childhood cancer is one of the biggest causes of children dying in the modern world.”
In fact, more than 15,000 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every year, according to John Hallberg, Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Thirty-eight children die from cancer every week.
Plummer was drawn to the challenge not only by the cause it supports, but also by the flexibility it allows.
“You could do it on a stationary bike; you could do it, like I do, on a road bike,” said Plummer, who rides along the bike path and throughout the villages of West Warwick and Coventry. “You set the amount that you want to raise, and you set the amount of miles you want to ride.”
Plummer has participated in the challenge every year since 2017. Each year, he raises more than he did the last, and to date has ridden 1,440 miles and raised nearly $3,900 for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
This time around, his goal is to ride 500 miles and raise $2,000.
Plummer will ride for pledges in honor of his sister Janet Thomas and late mother Barbara Plummer, who both survived cancer.
Though the miles don’t begin to count until September — the monthlong event typically takes place during June but was delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic — Plummer has already begun posting cycling routes to his online fundraising page. On Monday, he logged 22.5 miles; last Friday, his ride was cut short at 2.8 miles due to a flat tire.
Plummer is grateful for the support he’s received from the community over the years, he said.
“The more donations I get, the more it encourages me, and let’s me know that I can do it,” he said. “It’s really become a passion for me.”
To learn more about Plummer’s Great Cycle Challenge USA and to make a donation, visit greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/JamesJPlummerjr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.