WEST WARWICK — Many decades after serving in World War II, Joseph Joel, who received a silver star medal for his heroic actions in the Battle of the Bulge, is still humbled to be honored for the selflessness he demonstrated all those years ago.
“It feels good to be recognized, but it brings back some unhappy memories,” Joel said, a WWII veteran’s hat on his head and a framed certificate of appreciation in his hands. “You never forget it.”
A resident of Cranston, Joel was one of four WWII veterans to attend a veterans appreciation dinner and tribute to Pearl Harbor hosted over the weekend by the West Warwick Elks and West Warwick Veterans Council.
The Elks Lodge was filled Sunday with around 175 guests, many of them veterans of the various wars fought between WWII and the present. Photographs harking back to some of those wars flashed across screens surrounding the room, as veterans and their families mingled over a chicken dinner.
“Veterans hold a very special place in my heart,” said Gina Kingsborough, veterans chair at the Elks and the event’s Master of Ceremonies. “Veterans are the reason that we are here, able to have this dinner.”
A ceremony during the gathering opened with a presentation of the colors by cadets of Coventry’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, followed by a performance of the National Anthem by Jennifer Salisbury and an invocation by Chaplin Celeste Cunningham. West Warwick Elks Exalted Ruler Lorrie Daniels and West Warwick Veterans Council President Rob Martinez each stood to thank everyone for coming.
Kingsborough later welcomed local Gold Star families, presenting each with a gold star banner.
A number of others were recognized, as well. Among them, WWII veterans Raymond Ugon, Louis Kelley and Joel were each awarded certificates for outstanding service and contributions, as was Sammy Carter, who served in the Korean War. Katrina French, who organizes Honor Flights to bring veterans to see the memorials in Washington D.C., was also recognized as veteran volunteer of the year.
And as the lodge echoed with “Taps,” played on trumpet by veteran Michael Jackson, his counterparts around the room stood in solemn salute.
During his keynote address, Charles Petrarca Jr., a retired brigadier general, drew parallels between those who served in WWII and those who have served in the War on Terror. Just as the former “saved the world from tyranny,” he said, the latter have taken it upon themselves to “save the world from terrorists.”
Petrarca, who retired in 2015 following a 35-year military career, began his remarks Sunday by recognizing the few present WWII veterans, and then, amid applause, he thanked all veterans. From there, he recounted two of history’s deadliest attacks on U.S. soil.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor Harbor in an attack that would launch the United States into WWII.
“After two hours of bombing, 18 U.S. ships were sunk or damaged; 188 aircraft were destroyed; 2,403 people lost their lives,” Petrarca said. “The attack on Pearl Harbor immediately galvanized a divided nation into action.”
Prior to the attack, there had still been considerable opposition to joining the war. But when the attack happened, Americans united seemingly overnight against Japan in response to “remember Pearl Harbor,” a slogan that Petrarca said quickly became the country’s battle cry.
And when, six decades later, another series of deadly attacks was made on U.S. soil, Petrarca added that the country was once again jolted into action.
“In both cases citizens flocked to recruiting stations to join our military,” he said.
The attacks by Islamic terrorist group al Qaeda on Sept. 11, 2001 resulted in some 25,000 injuries and the deaths of 2,977; thousands of others have since fallen ill or died from illnesses related to the attack.
“Most, if not all, still remember where they were that fateful day, as I’m sure most Americans remember where they were when they learned of the attacks on Pearl Harbor,” Petrarca said. “The point is, Americans, as do most people, take an attack on our soil as an attack on our person.”
As he wrapped up his remarks, Petrarca urged everyone to remember those serving in the military during the holiday season.
David Singleton, senior vice commander of the American Legion Department of Rhode Island, took the podium next to reflect on the legacy of those who defended Pearl Harbor, comparing the sacrifices made by Sept. 11 first responders to those made by soldiers in WWII.
“Many of the 9/11 heroes were veterans; nearly all were taught about the Pearl Harbor attack in history class,” said Singleton, who also serves as chair of the West Warwick Veterans Council’s Pearl Harbor committee. “There was something very American about their response.”
Nearly 80 years after the Pearl Harbor attack, facing dwindling numbers of those able to provide firsthand accounts of the event, Singleton argued that it’s crucial their memory be kept alive.
At a table reserved Sunday for veterans of WWII, Joel, Ugon and Usa sat with family around an American flag centerpiece. As servers made their way around the room, dishing out chicken noodle soup, various guests stopped by to thank the heroes for their service.
“It’s nice that they acknowledge what we did, and what happened,” Joel said.
