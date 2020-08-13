West View resident celebrates 100th birthday with socially distant party

WEST WARWICK — Irene Stoddard sat in her chair at West View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a blue mask across her mouth and nose and a glittering tiara atop her head. Floating just above her shoulder, a couple of balloons indicated her age.
Stoddard has no doubt seen a lot in her lifetime, and she wasn’t going to let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from celebrating her 100th birthday.
“I don’t feel a day over 99,” Stoddard said earlier this week, adding that she “can’t believe” she’s officially a centenarian.
Born on Aug. 12, 1920, Stoddard marked the milestone birthday Tuesday with a socially-distant birthday party. Members of her family celebrated with her through a window, as Stoddard opened gifts and enjoyed food from Kentucky Fried Chicken — one of her favorite spots to eat — and a cake. She donned a sash that read "100 & fabulous."
It was a birthday celebration to remember, if not exactly the one she’d hoped for.
“I get cake, you guys have to wear those [masks] all the time,” she told Matt Cooper, West View’s activities director, who recorded her answers to a series of interview questions. “I wouldn’t want that.”
Stoddard has lived at West View for more than seven years. A native of North Kingstown, she wed her husband Earle in 1940, and the two were married for 53 years. They had four kids — Carol, of Florida; Shirley, of Pawtucket; Donald, of Coventry; and Joyce, who lives in Alaska — as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Stoddard worked during her younger years for the East Greenwich School Department preparing student lunches, and in her downtime used to enjoy crocheting. A few times, she said, she made afghans for her children.
When asked about her achievements over the last 10 decades, Stoddard scoffed and said, laughing, that she hasn’t accomplished anything.
“My kids?” she then quickly replied. “They’re my accomplishments.”
These days, Stoddard enjoys doing puzzles, video chatting with her family around the country, and showing off her electronic cats to her friends. She likes to keep up-to-date by reading People Magazine.
“My family gets me many of those and I keep up with what’s going on,” she said.
Since the pandemic hit, Stoddard has also picked up bird watching with the West View activities staff.
As for what it takes to make it to triple digits, Stoddard said, laughing, that her secret to longevity is to be “a good girl.”
“My family took good care of me,” she continued, “and here I am.”
