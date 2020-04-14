'Villa' gets torn down

WEST WARWICK — Earlier this month, a West Warwick landmark and the site of countless gatherings throughout the years was knocked down.
What will replace the former banquet hall and restaurant at 272 Cowesett Avenue — home most recently to The Villa — will be quite a departure from the other businesses that have occupied the property, according to West Warwick Town Councilor Jason Licciardi, who represents the ward in which the property is located.
The building was razed to make room for two new retail spaces, said Licciardi, who confirmed the plans with Town Planner Mark Carruolo before adding the topic to the agenda of last week’s town council meeting, held remotely using the Zoom video conference service.
One of the spaces will be filled by the national auto parts retailer O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Carruolo told Licciardi.
“The other we don’t know yet,” added Licciardi, who said Carruolo will tell him when a tenant has been confirmed for the second space. As soon as he knows, Licciardi said, he’ll inform the public.
“Just to avoid any rumors or any drama,” he added, noting that he’s gotten a lot of questions from residents regarding the plans for the nearly 2-acre property.
Carruolo has said the space will definitely not be developed into any kind of food establishment, Licciardi added.
The lot where the popular banquet hall once sat has been home over the decades to Evelyn’s Villa, Ivy Garden and The Villa. The property was sold by the Caddick family in October, almost three years after The Villa closed its doors for good.
Councilor Jason Messier said Tuesday that it was tough to see the building go.
“It’s super sad,” Messier said. “I know a lot of us have probably gone to weddings there, or hosted funeral receptions, or karaoke or something.”
