Uncertainty complicates budget process for RI towns

WEST WARWICK — During a meeting this week that was streamed live on the town website, town councilors in West Warwick got an update on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget adoption from the town manager, who warned that there remains a lot of uncertainty surrounding the process.
All councilors were present during Tuesday’s virtual meeting, held using the Zoom video conference service.
“The governor has issued a number of executive orders affecting all walks of life,” West Warwick Town Manager Ernest Zmyslinski told councilors. “And there are some [orders] that have effects on cities and towns, as far as communities that have financial town meetings and communities that have referendums.”
Under the West Warwick Town Charter, the annual financial town meeting is to take place on the third Tuesday in May, with the budget referendum held two days later. Being in the midst of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, towns in Rhode Island are permitted this year to change key dates in the budget process required in their charters, Zmyslinski said.
Initially, Zmyslinski said, he had thought it would be easiest to push everything back by one month.
“But that even looks like it would be very optimistic,” he said. “In order to do that… you have to know when you can hold these meetings. And right now that’s in limbo.”
There are around 17 municipalities, including both West Warwick and Coventry, in Rhode Island where the municipal budget is determined through a financial town meeting or referendum, Zmyslinski said. With Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive orders placing numerous restrictions on public gatherings, however, each of those towns is now trying to figure out what this year’s budget adoption process will actually look like.
The League of Cities and Towns has sought guidance from the state on how to proceed, Zmyslinski said.
“What we are hoping for is clarity from the governor’s office as to how to move forward dealing with financial town meetings and referendums,” he said. “But there’s no method at the present time for a voter referendum.”
The financial town meeting could be streamed online, Zmyslinski said. He also listed mail-in voting, online voting and drive-through voting among the possible alternatives to the usual all-day referendum.
Or, he suggested, the town council, for the 2021 budget only, could vote to adopt the budget rather than leaving it to voters.
Another option that cities and towns have is to continue their current budgets into the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, until their new budgets get approved. If that were done, Zmyslinski said, then towns would likely send tax bills according to the previous year’s tax rates and charge a supplemental tax later on to make up the difference between the two years’ budgets.
“There are various measures that could be done,” he said. “But without a lot of guidance… we are sort of at a loss as to how to move forward.”
That the General Assembly hasn’t met yet to determine the status of the state budget and its adoption is also troubling, Zmyslinski added.
“Communities are really concerned about state aid,” Zmyslinski said, adding that before the virus hit the state had already been facing a $200 million shortfall in its coming budget.
“So now we have the issues at the state level,” he continued. “They’ll have a loss of income tax revenue, they’ll have a loss of property taxes, in addition to what they were already looking at.”
