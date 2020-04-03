COVENTRY — With uncertainty looming as the 2021 fiscal year approaches, the Coventry Town Council met remotely this week to vote on a revised budget calendar and to hear an update from the interim town manager on the fiscal impact on the town of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are facing a situation unlike anything any of us have ever faced in the past,” Interim Town Manager Ed Warzycha said Tuesday, sitting beside a row of chairs usually filled by councilors. “We have no precedent to analyze and attempt to predict what we face in the future.”
Councilors agreed unanimously, each voting from home over a conference call, to push key dates in the 2021 budget adoption process back by one month.
Under the amended calendar, the town council is scheduled to meet April 30 for its first budget work session, with a public hearing on the capital, municipal and school budgets to take place May 6. Those budgets will be adopted May 18.
The financial town meeting — which per the town charter is to be held on the second Tuesday in May, two days before the all-day budget referendum — has been pushed back to Tuesday, June 9, with the referendum scheduled for June 11.
Those dates are of course subject to change, Town Council President Kerry McGee added.
“A lot of these dates may or may not even hold,” Warzycha added. “This is just simply to give us some time to assess what’s going on.”
The projected 2021 budget presented earlier this year is currently being analyzed and revised, Warzycha said, adding that assumptions made previously regarding increased revenues are “obviously no longer valid.”
Before the pandemic forced the town into a state of emergency, Warzycha and Finance Director John Arnett had projected a more than $1 million revenue increase in the 2021 municipal budget over the current fiscal year.
And in the current fiscal year, Warzycha said Tuesday it would be “fiscally foolish and irresponsible” to assume municipal revenues will meet projections. He added, however, that the town is in the process now of searching and applying for assistance to try to offset the pandemic’s effect on its revenue stream.
As for expenditures, Warzycha last Monday issued a town-wide spending freeze, prohibiting all non-essential spending over $250 unless approved by either himself or Arnett.
“It’s imperative that we end the financial year on or below budget,” Warzycha said, adding that “a reduction in expenses must be made to ensure that the town has a balanced and realistic FY 21 budget.”
He added that it’s crucial that the town is able throughout the pandemic’s duration to fund its necessary services.
While bulk and yard waste pickups have been halted and all town buildings have been shuttered with little or no access to the public, services like refuse and recycling pickup and some roadwork are continuing on a staggered basis.
Town Council Vice President Greg Laboissonniere said he had been worried that the pandemic would result in layoffs and cuts to programming. But at this point, he said that Warzycha had told him, that isn’t a concern and will be considered “on a day-to-day basis.”
McGee added that he’s been speaking daily to Warzycha about the situation.
“He’s doing a great job of maintaining our operations at the town hall as best we can,” McGee said.
Councilors lauded town employees for their “herculean efforts,” as Warzycha had called them, during this pandemic.
“They’re really doing a great job, from what I can see,” Laboissonniere said. “They’re trying to keep their spirits up and move forward in a safe manner.”
Councilors Debra Bacon, Ann Dickson and Gary Cote shared similar sentiments.
“I would like to applaud our town employees, on a whole, for the work for they’re putting in,” Cote said, adding that he’s also impressed by the distance learning plan implemented by the Coventry school district.
“I would like to applaud our school department for the effort that they put forward,” he continued.
