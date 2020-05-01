WEST WARWICK — As they reviewed the Fiscal Year 2021 budget requests of the various town departments Tuesday, members of the West Warwick Town Council also heard from the fire chief about some of the unexpected costs the department has incurred in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Manager Ernest Zmyslinski in his proposed $104.7 million budget cut a total of around $2.1 million from department directors' requests. To the fire department, Zmyslinski recommended allocating $9.84 million.
The fire department has asked for a budget of $9.88 million in the coming fiscal year, an increase over 2020 of just under $640,000. The majority of that increase — $597,000 — is due to contractual increases resulting from the most recent union contract negotiations, Fire Chief Jeffrey Varone said, including around $300,000 in raises.
The rest of the requested increase would cover some needed improvements at the town’s fire stations.
“We have not really maintained our stations as well as I would like to see,” Varone told councilors as they looked over his proposed budget during the virtual workshop. “We really need some work coming up.”
The West Warwick Fire Department in recent years has made consistently more runs, Varone added, responding to over 7,200 calls in the last year alone. And more than 70 of those runs have been related to the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.
Varone said he’s predicting by the end of this fiscal year to have spent around 5 percent above the $1.15 million earmarked for overtime pay, but some of it has been offset by training grant funding.
The town also expects to be reimbursed through FEMA for up to 75 percent of the eligible expenses of “emergency protective measures" it's had to take because of the pandemic. Varone said Tuesday that so far he anticipates getting back around $40,000 for overtime expenses related to COVID-19.
After an employee within the fire department tested positive for the virus, seven other department members he had been in contact with had to quarantine themselves.
“In addition, we had three other members that had contact with positive individuals outside of work that needed to be quarantined,” Varone said, adding that the town should get reimbursed for costs associated with each of those quarantined employees.
The department has also to date spent around $25,000 on various equipment to deal with the pandemic.
“And we’ll be looking for reimbursement on that,” Varone said.
He added that the West Warwick Fire Department, compared to others in the area, are “well stocked” with personal protective equipment.
The department began planning for the outbreak early on, Varone said, and placed its orders for extra protective equipment in the beginning of February. Even then gear was backordered, but arrived by the first week of March. He said the only thing the department had needed was face shields, but donations from SoundFX, Lacerta Group and the students at West Warwick High School have left the department with enough to handle a possible surge.
Referring to the long delay in receiving some of the federal relief it was owed following the 2010 floods, Town Council President David Gosselin Jr. said he was concerned about how long reimbursements to the town may take.
Almost a decade after the retaining wall near the Youth Center on Factory Street was washed away by the Pawtuxet River during the devastating floods of 2010 — and some seven years after it was repaired — West Warwick finally last year received a nearly $218,000 reimbursement from FEMA.
“We are a community that probably can’t afford to take long-term loans,” Gosselin added.
Though he hasn’t heard anything about how quickly the town can expect to receive federal reimbursements, Zmyslinski said he’s hopeful the funds will be received sooner rather than later.
“If we see what’s happening at the federal level, they are trying to push funds out, as a result of the coronavirus, to small businesses and other entities,” he said. “If that model is followed, they should look to reimburse cities and towns in a much quicker fashion.”
Still, Zmyslinski added, “that remains to be seen.”
“If the fundamental belief is that we have to respond quickly to restore the economy,” he continued, “clearly cities and town and the state are in that boat.”
Gosselin took a moment Tuesday to thank the local firefighters and Emergency Management Agency members for their efforts during the pandemic.
“When they signed on as firefighters, I’m sure they weren’t expecting there to be a pandemic,” he said. “This has definitely been a change for your department, and kudos to your group for what they’ve been doing.”
