COVENTRY — For years, Gerry Narkiewicz has striven to understand exactly what it is that leads to occasionally high bacteria levels in Tiogue Lake. He’d had a good idea about the cause prior to this year, but after a summer of very little rainfall he now feels certain.
“It’s really good news,” Narkiewicz, president of the Tiogue Lake Association, said of determining the cause.
The lake is currently healthier than it's been in years, said Narkiewicz, who told town councilors last Tuesday that its quality is the best it’s been since he’s lived on the lake.
“I’ve been fighting the fight, trying to understand what has resulted in problems with the lake over the last few years,” he added Friday. “And this year gave me an opportunity to study it from a different viewpoint, i.e. a summer of no significant rain.”
The lake in the past has experienced several periods of high bacteria levels. In 2018, for example, unusually high concentrations of Enterococci, a bacteria linked to feces, resulted in the lake being closed for weeks midsummer.
Working with the University of Rhode Island’s Watershed Watch, the Tiogue Lake Association has conducted various tests to try to get to the bottom of the contamination problem.
“What we determined was that there was bacterial loading throughout the lake, and not just at the town beach,” Narkiewicz said. “And I was thinking, what would cause that all around the lake?”
Then it occurred to him: high bacteria levels around the entire lake must be caused by the runoff that occurs after a rainfall. That theory was put to the test this year, as Rhode Island experienced an unusually dry summer.
Using a Secchi disk, a tool used to gauge water clarity by measuring the depth at which it stops being visible from the surface, Narkiewicz noticed that the water clarity this year is far better than it has been in previous years. The disk, he said, could be seen a half of a meter deeper on average than in years past.
“The water clarity [this year] is far superior,” Narkiewicz said, calling its clarity “impressive for a suburban lake.”
The water was also tested weekly for bacteria. And compared to 2019, when rainfall in Rhode Island was about average, Enterococci levels this year were very low.
“So we now know that runoff is a significant input,” Narkiewicz said.
It's also possible, he said, that the reduced bacteria levels was due in part to the low lake level causing more distance than usual between septic tanks and the water table.
“It was just a perfect storm to see how good Lake Tiogue can be,” Narkiewicz said of the dry summer. “This was like a smack in the face.”
And according to Watershed Watch, Tiogue isn’t the only waterbody to have experienced lower than usual bacteria levels this year.
“Similar things were occurring in other waterbodies, too, because of the lack of runoff from rainfall,” Narkiewicz said.
Having confirmed his suspicions about the impact of runoff, Narkiewicz said he hopes in the future to secure grant money to purchase some sort of interceptors to place at the lake’s major outfalls.
He said he also hopes residents will begin to understand the relationship between runoff and lake health, and that they'll be more cautious of their behaviors moving forward — for example, by picking up their pets’ waste, which left on the ground could end up in the lake.
“If we can do a good job on drainage easements and outfalls into Lake Tiogue, or any other waterbody, then that can minimize some of the negative effects associated with rainfall and runoff and urbanization of the waterbody,” Narkiewicz said.
It’s important that the lake remains healthy for a number of reasons. For one thing, Narkiewicz said, so that people can fully enjoy all that’s offered by the waterbody, dubbed by Watershed Watch the “jewel in the middle of suburbia.”
“Hopefully, the people who have learned to enjoy the lake will become more and more tuned into helping to enhance the water quality,” he continued. “Wouldn’t it be a great thing for more people to be aware of that?”
