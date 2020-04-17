The show will go on: Arctic cast rehearses remotely for hopeful June performance

WEST WARWICK — Social distancing protocols put in place to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases have resulted in all kinds of cancellations nationwide. But at The Arctic Playhouse, Ida Zecco is determined to ensure that the show will go on.
If all goes well, in June the local theater will welcome audiences back to 117 Washington Street with a production of “Dancing at Lughnasa.”
Zecco, who’s directing the historical drama, and the cast have been meeting two nights a week via Skype to rehearse for the upcoming performance. And although rehearsing remotely certainly comes with challenges, Zecco said it’s also allowed cast members a unique opportunity to get to know their characters.
“It’s like this really great acting table time,” she said. “It’s less about movement and blocking, and more about character analysis… nobody ever has the time to do this.”
For this play, especially, Zecco called it “a gift” to have the time to dedicate to dialogue and character development.
Scheduled to open June 11 — a month later than initially planned — “Dancing at Lughnasa” is told through the recollections of Michael Evans as he recalls the summer of 1936. The narrator was seven years old then, living in Ireland with his unmarried mother and four unmarried aunts.
The play tells a true story, Zecco said, and it’s one she called “unbearably tragic.”
“It’s so steeped in the roles and the dogma of Catholicism and the beautiful Celtic mystical magic of life,” she said of the production. “And those two things, throughout the play, bump up against one another.”
Written in 1990 by Brian Friel, “Dancing at Lughnasa” is based loosely on the Irish native’s childhood living with his mother and aunts when his uncle, a priest, returned after serving for 25 years as a missionary in an African leper colony.
Perfecting the Irish brogue has proven one of the cast’s biggest challenges when it comes to rehearsing apart from each other, Zecco said.
“We’re all working with one another on trying to get the Irish dialect to a point where it’s not distracting,” she said.
The cast, made up of five women and three men, is “one of the most wonderful” that Zecco has ever worked with, she added.
“They’re very versatile,” she said. “They are extremely committed to this script, and to one another. They want each other to succeed.”
Auditions for the production were held in early February, and the cast was able to get around three weeks of in-person rehearsals under its belt before the coronavirus outbreak left it unable to meet.
Zecco asked the actors to dedicate some of their time at home to memorizing lines while she worked with the stage manager on a plan for rehearsals.
Having worked for decades for global companies in positions that involved meeting and teaching remotely, Zecco isn’t unfamiliar with the world of virtual gatherings. But she never imagined she’d ever direct an entire play that way.
“The medium isn’t new, the content is new,” she said.
The new schedule of performances is tentative, since there’s a possibility that social distancing guidelines will be extended further. If the show does need to be postponed again, Zecco said, she’ll aim to open in July.
“We all thought that maybe this wouldn’t happen,” she added of having to postpone to June. “But the cast all have hopes that it will be done, and they’re committed to doing it.”
And when the curtain finally does rise on the production, Zecco said she wants her audience to leave “Dancing at Lughnasa” with an appreciation for their own situations — something that she expects will be even more potent for viewers who have just emerged from lockdown.
“People in the United States don’t like to be inconvenienced. This is an inconvenience,” Zecco said of the orders surrounding the pandemic. “We all have a roof over our heads, we all have food on the table — unless you’re really sick, this is just an inconvenience.”
Peering into the lives of a family who experienced such tragedy and hardship, Zecco hopes, will help audience members put their own experiences into perspective.
“I want people to walk away and just hug their families,” she said. “I want people to say, ‘we’re lucky to be who we are and where we are.’”
“Dancing at Lughnasa” is scheduled to run June 11 through 28 at The Arctic Playhouse.
