WEST WARWICK — Planted on lawns all across town, yard signs let passersby know that a member of the West Warwick High School class of 2020 lives there. There are hundreds of them, each representing one of the 235 local students whose senior year was affected drastically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This really was just a moment in time when we could go out and show our support for the seniors in these uncertain, difficult times,” said West Warwick High School Principal Jessica Hassell, who over the weekend joined several others to distribute the signs.
When schools across the state shuttered abruptly last month because of the coronavirus, high school seniors were left to wonder what certain rites of passage like prom and graduation would look like for them — or if they would even happen, at all.
West Warwick Superintendent Karen Tarasevich this week announced plans for an alternative commencement ceremony that will attempt to bring the usual pomp and circumstance to students and families virtually.
“Although we cannot carry out graduation exercises and the traditional senior celebrations as we would like to, we are committed to providing the best possible, memorable experiences for our seniors,” Tarasevich wrote in a letter sent Monday to families.
A ceremony typically held before hundreds of proud family members and friends at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence this year will feature all of the usual traditions, like speeches and recognitions, but in a video that will air June 5 on several platforms.
“Essentially,” Tarasevich wrote, “all components of our typical West Warwick High School graduation will be pre-recorded and produced to form one, professionally produced virtual graduation.”
The district has hired a videographer to record as students donning their caps and gowns process down the aisle of the high school’s auditorium and then walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Student’s won’t be walking together, however.
To adhere to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive order regarding social distancing, the school district will hold 10-minute appointments for each graduate. They’ll be able to bring family to watch as they cross the stage, as well — as of right now, the number of family members allowed per student is two, although that may change.
“So the only thing we’ll be missing is each other,” Hassell said of the ceremony.
As for distributing the signs, Hassell said, that was just one way of letting the soon-to-be graduates know that their teachers and school administrators are thinking of them and that they’re working hard to plan a graduation they’ll remember.
“I also wanted to be able to connect with the kids,” she added. “I’ve missed them so much, and to be able to see them and to tell them that we’re proud of them and to keep on trucking was really something I’m grateful for.”
Hassell, Assistant Principal Michael Green, Dean of Students Steve Alves, School Resource Officer Joe Souliere and more than 20 teachers made their way Saturday to the homes of every graduating Wizard to hand out signs declaring “West Warwick High School Class of 2020.”
“We all sort of divided and conquered,” said Hassell, who herself visited 35 houses to deliver the signs, which were donated by Sen. Adam Satchell.
For Satchell, who graduated from West Warwick High School in 1999, supplying the signs was a way of showing some love to the students whose senior year hasn’t gone as they’d imagined.
“I want you to know that we love you,” Satchell wrote on his public Facebook page. “Your families, your teachers, your community and every Wizard before you love you.”
Hassell said the seniors were surprised but “very, very happy” for the visit Saturday.
Her intent, she added, was to ensure the students “get the accolades that they so deserve.”
“We miss all of our students,” she continued. “And we’re working really hard for our seniors to have the best graduation ceremony as they can — we’re just so proud of all of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.