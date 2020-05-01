COVENTRY — To help them navigate the various obstacles they may be encountering while learning remotely, the Coventry Substance Abuse Task Force will begin today hosting weekly virtual meetings for all interested Coventry High School students.
“We know how important it is for kids to have someone to talk to and we wanted to make sure we had something available to them,” said Katelyn Bianco, project manager for the Coventry Substance Abuse Task Force, an organization focused on substance abuse prevention, particularly among adolescents.
Run with help from The Seven Challenges, a counseling program designed to help clients work through alcohol- and drug-related problems, the drop-in meetings will be attended by both a licensed clinician and task force staff. The hope is to provide a platform for students to discuss whatever is on their minds, Bianco said, “whether it be substance related, anxiety, or just need extra support during COVID-19.”
The idea was brought up to task force staff during a monthly meeting with Superintendent Craig Levis, who told them he wanted to see a safe space set up outside of school where students could go if they needed anything.
Since the governor announced in March that schools would be switching to distance learning, Levis has stressed the importance of sustainability, and has advocated for creating support systems for staff, students and families.
“Our teachers, our students, our parents, caregivers, they’re doing an outstanding job, but it’s wearing on everybody,” Levis said last week, after it was announced that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
He added that he wants there to be a strong focus moving forward on meeting everyone’s social-emotional needs. Students are stressed out about things like grades, he said, and they miss being at school with their teachers and friends.
“We went into this knowing that we had to take care of everybody’s social-emotional wellbeing, first,” Levis said, “and we had to listen to what was going on and adapt based on what we’re hearing.”
Working with community partner agencies like Tides Family Services, Community Action Program and Health Services and Thrive Behavioral Health, the schools over the last couple of months have implemented a number of supports for students and their families.
While he wants the education aspect of distance learning to “be purposeful,” Levis added, he also wants to ensure everyone is taken care of emotionally.
And it’s with that goal of taking care of one another in mind that the Coventry Substance Abuse Task Force will kick off its weekly meetings.
“We hope that this a safe space for students to talk about anything that is going on with them,” Bianco said.
Drop-in meetings will be held Fridays at 2 p.m. via the Zoom video conferencing service. Information about how to participate was sent in an email to students.
