WEST WARWICK — An abbreviated Memorial Day ceremony held no less significance, as a small group of local veterans gathered for around 15 minutes Monday morning to pay tribute to all those whose lives have been lost in armed conflict.
“We always want to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice,” Bob Schierschmidt said, standing in West Warwick Veterans Memorial Park, where he and several others had met beneath cloudy skies. “We always remember our brothers and sisters on Memorial Day.”
Hosted annually by American Legion Post 2 and members of the West Warwick Veterans Council, the Memorial Day observance is a West Warwick tradition that stretches back two decades and typically draws a crowd of around 180.
But this year, with concerns over COVID-19 preventing large gatherings, the beloved event was replaced by a much smaller ceremony.
Wearing face coverings and decorated caps, local veterans stood several feet apart from each other Monday, as the flag was lowered and Post Commander Ron Kingsborough welcomed them, an American flag-adorned mask hiding his mouth and nose.
Schierschmidt spoke next, delivering remarks that drew a parallel between the sacrifices being made by healthcare workers standing on the frontline of the pandemic and those made over the years by military medics killed in battle.
There was Jack Williams, a Navy Reserve corpsman shot dead in the Battle of Iwo Jima while treating the wounds of his unit members, and Sharon Lane, a nurse during the Vietnam War who was killed when a Soviet-built rocket struck the hospital she worked in.
“This Memorial Day, as we continue to honor those who fell for us in battle, let’s also pause to remember those who have sacrificed their lives while serving others,” Schierschmidt said.
Schierschmidt also reflected on the sacrifices of other essential workers.
“The military has heroes in every occupational field,” he said. “Truck drivers, cooks and administrative clerks have all paid the ultimate price. At sea, on land or in air — military service requires great risk.”
Some 1 million American military members have been killed throughout the country’s history. However, Schierschmidt added, “not all have died from enemy fire.”
“Some have died from diseases that have too often festered around war zones,” he said. “Oftentimes, deaths from disease and accidents outnumbered casualties caused by enemy weapons.”
During the Spanish-American War, for example, 36 out of 60 soldiers of the all-black 24th Infantry Regiment who volunteered as nurses later died of either yellow fever or malaria. And during World War I, the flu killed nearly 46,000 U.S. soldiers.
“These men and women could have isolated safely in their homes, but they knew they had an important job to do. A mission to accomplish,” Schierschmidt continued. “They were all on a mission to serve.”
Schierschmidt also took a moment Monday to honor local Marines Sgt. Brian St. Germain, who was killed in 2006 in Iraq, and Cpl. John Van Gyzen IV, killed in Iraq in 2004. The West Warwick natives are among 29 Rhode Islanders who have died in the War on Terror.
“West Warwick always has and continues to answer our nation’s call to duty,” he added.
As it does every year, Monday’s ceremony ended with a remembrance of those who were lost at sea. Standing on the Factory Street bridge, her fellow veterans surrounding her, Navy veteran Ellen Schierschmidt tossed a bunch of flowers into the Pawtuxet River.
