It looks like the Coventry Town Council will get three new members, based on unofficial election results from the Rhode Island Board of Elections.
Results are preliminary; there are still some ballots to be counted before results are considered official.
The race was tight in Coventry’s Dist. 5, but political newcomer Kimberly Shockley has come away with 52 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Debra Bacon, who was first elected to the council in 2016, had been leading by 10 votes after polling places closed Tuesday night. With mail- and emergency ballots counted, however, Shockley earned 1,866 votes total, compared to Bacon’s 1,665.
In Dist. 2, political newcomer Jennifer Ludwig, with 1,693 votes, won narrowly against Bradford Mayer, who received 1,628 votes.
And in the Dist. 3 council race, James LeBlanc, the sole candidate, earned 2,620 votes.
The winners will serve four years on the council. The town’s 1st and 4th districts did not vote for town councilors this year; those seats will be up for grabs in two years.
The candidates for the two open seats on Coventry’s school committee both ran unopposed, with incumbent Lucas Murray, of Dist. 1, earning 2,761 votes, and incumbent David Florio, of Dist. 4, raking in 2,556.
In the General Assembly, Republican Patricia Morgan, who held the House Dist. 26 seat from 2011 until 2019, has earned the seat back from Democrat James Jackson. Jackson, who was elected in 2018, earned 45 percent of the vote in this year's election.
Incumbent Dist. 28 Rep. George Nardone will keep his seat, having received 58 percent of the vote in his race against Democrat Scott Guthrie.
For the Senate Dist. 9 seat, which covers much of West Warwick, Democrat John Burke earned 58 percent of the vote against his Republican opponent Jeffery Kozlin.
Democrat Hanna Gallo, meanwhile, will keep her Dist. 27 seat, having won 54 percent of the vote — Republican Pat Cortellessa earned 39 percent, and Independent candidate Jonathan Keith earned 5 percent.
Both of the West Warwick Town Council seats being voted on in 2020 were uncontested, with Ward 5 incumbent John D’Amico, a Democrat, earning 2,441 votes to serve another four years, and Ward 4 incumbent Jason Licciardi, an Independent, receiving 2,131 votes.
On the West Warwick School Committee, Ward 4 incumbent Susan St. Amand, a Democrat who ran unopposed, earned 2,016 votes, while Ward 5 incumbent Democrat Stephen Lawton, who also ran unopposed, earned 2,468 votes.
And on Coventry’s ballot measures, 65 percent of voters approved a question seeking to reduce the qualifications of the town manager, while 75 percent of voters approved a question allowing the town council to reappoint an acting town manager for six months at a time as long as it’s actively searching for a new manager; a question requiring that public comment periods be included in all town council meetings was favored by 84 percent of voters.
