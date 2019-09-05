Portrait of a centenarian

Al Albrektson received a number of surprise visitors on his 100th birthday Monday. Pictured: Albrektson hold a cake given to him by West Warwick Town Councilor Maribeth Williamson, Rep. Jim Jackson (Dist. 26, West Warwick, Coventry, Warwick) and Rep Tom Noret (Dist. 25, Coventry, West Warwick). They also issued Albrektson a citation and gave him an American flag to show appreciation for his military service.