COVENTRY — In the wake of multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts up and down the state’s northwestern border, police in Coventry are seeking help from the public during an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation.
The Coventry Police Department is working with Rhode Island and Connecticut state police and local departments between West Greenwich and Burrillville as well as across the state line to locate the suspects in a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts, Det. Lt. Matthew Blair of the Coventry Police Department said Tuesday.
“Essentially, suspects are going through unsecured vehicles and stealing items from them,” Blair said, “but they’re also stealing vehicles that have keys left in them.”
Western Coventry over the last couple of weeks has been hit pretty hard by the break-ins, Blair said, noting that a few nights ago three residents had their cars stolen. Two of those cars were recovered near each other in central Connecticut, and the third is still missing.
Surrounding jurisdictions have experienced a number of similar vehicle thefts, with most of the stolen vehicles recovered in Connecticut.
In addition to increasing the number of patrol cars in the area that’s been hit, Col. John MacDonald, chief of the Coventry Police Department, said the department is also asking residents for their help in deterring the crimes.
Over the coming days, police in Coventry will begin promoting the “9 p.m. routine,” a national social media campaign started by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida that urges residents to lock their homes and cars before going to bed. MacDonald said he hopes through the campaign to see a reduction in “easily preventable burglaries and thefts from vehicles.”
The majority of the incidents have been opportunistic in nature, MacDonald said, with perpetrators targeting only unlocked vehicles.
Capt. Ben Witt of the Coventry Police Department echoed that.
“It’s not like they’re going out to do real harm,” Witt said. “They’re just going through each car and if there’s something that’s unlocked, they’re taking stuff from it. But the locked cars they’re moving on from.”
Residents shouldn’t be overly concerned about their personal safety, Witt added, and as long as they’re locking everything up each night their property will likely be left alone.
“If you secure your stuff, you’ll probably make out just fine, even if they’re in your area,” he continued.
The department is also continuing to urge residents to join its new camera registry program.
“The biggest thing is, lock your doors, lock your car doors, take valuables out of your car, don’t leave keys in your car,” Blair said. “Second to that, we’ve been pushing people to register for our camera registry program.”
Through the voluntary program, residents and business owners with security cameras are invited to register them with the department so that in the event of a crime police can quickly identify cameras that may have caught something.
Blair said dozens of residents have signed up for the program since its implementation last month, adding that there’s been a spike in recent days in people registering their cameras.
Police believe the recent crimes to be related to a rash of similar offenses spanning back to the fall of 2018, Blair said. There are still outstanding warrants for some of the suspects of those crimes, he added, and police have identified people of interest who they’re “pretty confident” are also involved.
Those suspects are primarily from the Hartford area, Blair said.
“We have some good leads, it’s just a matter of getting them in the right place at the right time,” he added. “Worse comes to worst, we’ll get warrants out for these people and we’ll catch up with them eventually.”
