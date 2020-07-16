COVENTRY — An adult male was found dead early Thursday morning after a fire engulfed a home on Read Avenue in Coventry, police have confirmed.
Coventry police and local fire departments responded at around 3:43 a.m. Thursday to a reported structure fire at 71 Read Avenue.
“We got a 911 call from a neighbor who reported hearing popping and smelling smoke,” said Frank Brown, chief of the Central Coventry and Hopkins Hill fire districts, speaking late Thursday morning from the scene.
The first floor of the single-family home was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene, Brown said. Firefighters worked quickly on arrival to contain the blaze and to search the structure for occupants.
“Early on we had a report somebody was missing,” Brown said. “Crews started attacking the fire from the outside, and we had another crew go up to the second floor to do a primary search, make sure the second floor wasn’t occupied.”
There was only one person at the house, and his name was being withheld Thursday pending notification of next of kin.
The Anthony, Central Coventry, Hopkins Hill, Western Coventry and West Warwick fire departments had the fire contained within an hour, Brown said.
“It was all hands on deck,” he said. “It was a sad outcome, but the firefighter response was excellent between Coventry and West Warwick.”
There were no firefighter injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal, with the assistance of the Coventry Police Department Detective Division and the Anthony Fire District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.