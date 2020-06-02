COVENTRY — By the time she finally got her organization, Coventry Community Alliance, off the ground in April, Nicole Picard had spent quite some time picturing the town's residents flocking together to create memories that would be looked back on fondly for years to come.
Speaking of flocking together...
“You wake up and there’s flamingos all over your yard, it just seemed like something fun,” Picard said Tuesday of the impetus behind her organization’s first ever event, a month-long “Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser” that will raise money to purchase backpacks for students in Coventry.
Picard moved to Coventry several years ago, and has since fallen in love with the town. Still, she can't ignore that there's something missing.
“Unfortunately when I moved here, I noticed there were really no fun events,” she said.
Picard has heard a lot since arriving in Coventry about events like Old Home Days that were once beloved local traditions. A mother of five children whose ages range from 13 months to 17 years, Picard said she wants her kids one day to be able to share with others their own memories of community-wide events.
“You hear about how great and fun that was,” she said, recounting stories she’s heard of Old Home Days. “I want my kids to grow up in a town like that.”
Picard had been thinking for a while about starting a nonprofit to bring fun events to town. And with the pandemic now keeping her at home, Picard’s organization has finally taken flight.
“I just did it,” she said of starting Coventry Community Alliance. “It’s been only several weeks, and I think we’ve had a pretty good start.”
Having formed a board of directors, filed her articles of incorporation and purchased 50 plastic lawn flamingos, Picard is well on her way to realizing her vision.
The Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser will kick off Monday. For a $20 donation, residents can send a flock of plastic flamingos to a friend’s yard, where they’ll graze for a day. A donation of $5 will reveal the identity of the person who flocked you, and for $10, anti-flocking insurance will ensure no flamingos make their way to roost on your yard.
There are five flocks of 10 birds available to be sent daily to residents’ homes, and the fundraiser will last the entire month.
Funds raised will be used to purchase backpacks for a stuff-the-bus event Picard hopes to hold this summer. Her goal is to raise $2,000 through the flamingo fundraiser to buy 350 backpacks for Coventry students of all ages. And Picard said she’s encouraged by the donations the fundraiser has yielded so far — on Tuesday, she said nearly a dozen people had reserved slots to have flamingos sent to family and friends.
Though the pandemic has put a damper on some of Picard’s other ideas, she said she hopes in future years to work alongside the town council and other local organizations to host a variety of community events.
“Next year should be fun,” she said.
Picard plans to propose reinstating the annual Memorial Day parade, for example, and hopes also to establish a local Fourth of July fireworks show that’s open to the public. She’s also aiming later this year to organize a comedy event to raise funds toward Christmas gifts for teens.
She's just hoping other Coventry residents share her enthusiasm for bringing the community together.
“It’s going to take a group effort,” she said, “and I really hope the community rallies behind it and is as excited about it as I am.”
To participate in the Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser, visit the event link on the Coventry Community Alliance Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.