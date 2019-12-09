Nacho Mami’s Taco Shop bringing flavor to Arctic

WEST WARWICK — The roots of Joseph Abreu’s passion for cooking extend deep into his childhood in Venezuela. A current resident of Chepachet, Abreu figures he was around 11 years old when he picked up the hobby, teaching himself the culinary skills that would one day lead him to open his own restaurant some 2,500 miles away from where he grew up.
“My mother couldn’t cook,” Abreu said Wednesday, smiling at the thought of his late mother, whose memory lives through the food he cooks today.
Abreu does all of the cooking at his new Mexican-American eatery in West Warwick, infusing his dishes with hints of his Portuguese and Venezuelan heritage.
“No one else here knows any of the recipes,” Sheila Souviney, Abreu’s girlfriend, said with a laugh.
Located at 231 Washington St., Nacho Mami’s Taco Shop officially opened its doors a couple of weeks ago to much anticipation. And business so far has been booming.
“People have been so welcoming, just waiting for us to open up,” added Souviney, who along with her full-time job has taken over managing the restaurant.
When Abreu purchased the building where his restaurant is now located around a year ago, he thought the property would be a smart investment. At the time, Choppers Barber Shop was the only tenant in the space.
“He bought this building because it was a good opportunity for an investment,” Souviney said. “Then he wanted to figure out how he could create a position for himself, and this is what he came up with.”
Abreu had tossed around a few ideas before landing on the plan to open a taco shop. In considering his options, it occurred to him that there weren’t many spots nearby for passersby to grab a quick and affordable bite.
Thus was born Nacho Mami’s, a Mexican-American eatery offering flavorful food at a reasonable price.
Inside the small shop, the concept comes alive through the thoughtful decor. An antler chandelier hangs from a corrugated tin ceiling; colorful stools are tucked beneath a wooden counter inlaid with chili peppers; shelving along a rustic wooden wall hold cacti, a vintage jug and an antique oil lamp.
“He did all of the construction himself,” Souviney said of Abreu, who previously owned a construction company but had to leave the field due to an injury.
Spelled out in colorful chalk on a blackboard, the menu offers a variety of burritos, fajitas, tostadas, quesadillas and, of course, tacos. Veggies, shredded or grilled chicken, shredded or ground beef, chili and pork are just some of the fillings options.
Abreu came up with many of the recipes, himself. He’s striven to create dishes that are flavorful without being spicy, he said, and he takes pride in using only fresh, clean ingredients.
Though the menu items are undeniably Tex-Mex, some of Abreu’s delicate cooking techniques are inspired by his heritage. The pork leg, for example, is prepared in a Portuguese-style by marinating the meat for a day before cooking it in the oven for eight hours. The shredded beef, meanwhile, is made in a Venezuelan and Colombian style that so far has proven quite popular — and for good reason.
“Here in the United States people do almost everything in a crock pot,” Abreu said. “But the food tastes like cardboard. It removes all the flavor.”
In Abreu’s dishes, on the other hand, the beef is shredded by hand, prepared in a manner that he said helps to retain flavor.
It’s the charito sauce, however, that’s perhaps gotten the most attention so far.
Abreu got his inspiration for the sauce during a trip last year to visit his brother in Chile. He began by whipping up batches of the sauce for himself at home, but knew when he opened Nacho Mami’s that he had to include it on the menu.
“Everyone loves it,” Souviney said of the charito sauce, named for Abreu’s mother.
Served cold, the sauce goes well on just about anything — tacos, burritos, nachos — and is quickly becoming a favorite add-on among guests.
“It’s not hot, it’s got a little bit of a kick,” Souviney continued. “It’s becoming really popular.”
The Nacho Mami’s rice, filled with smoked pork and various spices and veggies, has also gone over well with customers.
“People were a little picky in the beginning,” said Abreu, who created the dish but prefers not to divulge all the secrets behind the mouth-watering recipe.
“Now they’re asking for it,” Souviney chimed in.
As Abreu and Souviney settle into their new business, their hope is for Nacho Mami’s Taco Shop to add some flavor diversity to a village where pizza is readily available but Mexican food is few and far between.
Souviney said she and Abreu are eager to see what the future holds for their little restaurant.
“We want people to come in, enjoy the food,” she added. “We want to become part of the community, and just contribute to making this community a little bit better.”
