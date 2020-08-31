Meet the candidates: Senate District 9, Geoffrey Rousselle

WEST WARWICK — As the Sept. 8 state primary approaches, Democrat Geoffrey Rousselle said his experience as a small business owner and former town councilor give him a unique understanding of the needs of his potential constituents.
“As a small business person I’m able to talk to residents and taxpayers on a daily basis,” said Rousselle, who has owned Brookside Package Store in Arctic for 35 years. “I hear their thoughts and concerns, so I think I can articulate what the needs of the community are.”
A lifelong West Warwick resident, Rousselle will face off in next month’s primary against John Burke for the Dist. 9 seat currently held by Sen. Adam Satchell.
This isn’t Rousselle's first foray into politics.
He was a member of the West Warwick Town Council from 1998 to 2002, serving as council president during the last two years. He also served in the past on the town’s planning and pension boards, and he was narrowly defeated when he ran in the 2010 primary election for the Dist. 25 House seat.
Running for state Senate, he said last week, just felt like “the next logical step.”
“I still have a fire burning inside of me — I want to make West Warwick better,” Rousselle said. “That’s never gone away.”
As the economy suffers amid pandemic-related restrictions and proprietors struggle to keep their businesses afloat, Rousselle said he wants to be an advocate for the state’s small businesses.
“I think COVID-19 has really dealt business owners, like myself, and the general public an economic setback,” Rousselle said.
“I see the taxes and the fees and the bureaucracy that town and state government puts on small business people,” he continued, “and I just want to shed some light on that in the Statehouse. That’s my real motivation for running.”
Rousselle would also like to fight to bring more money to the town for infrastructure improvements — he doesn’t believe West Warwick gets its fair share — and wants to address the state’s formula for providing aid to schools, as well.
“That is, predominantly, the driving force behind the town’s budget,” he said. “As a Distressed Community, I think West Warwick should be getting more state funding, so I’m going to certainly work hard to achieve that.”
Rousselle’s determination to do something about the dilapidated Majestic Building served as the major impetus behind his 1998 bid for public office.
“It was falling down before my eyes,” he recalled, adding that several rehabilitation efforts had fallen through. “There were barriers upon barriers to protect the pedestrians and the cars driving by from the bricks that were falling.”
As a member of the town council, he helped lead the construction of the Arctic Square Gazebo in its place.
Rousselle said he’s also proud to have had a part in negotiating the rehabilitation of the Royal Mill Complex, and to have been involved in building Wakefield Hills Elementary School.
“Those three projects have served the town very well in the 20 years since then,” Rousselle said.
When Rousselle left his seat on the council in 2002, the process of revitalizing Arctic Village was just getting underway, he said, but he’s disappointed to see that there have been only a few improvements to the area since.
“Not just in Arctic,” he added, “but the whole commercial tax base in town, I think, needs to be revisited. That’s where tax relief will come from, so that’s something I wish I could have worked a little harder on during my years on the council.”
Outside of politics, Rousselle has coached his now adult children’s sports teams. He also sits on several local boards, including the Arctic Business Association, the Rhode Island Liquor Store Association, the Centreville Bank Board of Incorporators and the Kent County Water Authority.
“I have a resume that shows my commitment to the town,” Rousselle said. “I think a vote for Geoff Rousselle is a vote for someone they can trust, and vote for someone who’s going to do what’s best for West Warwick.”
