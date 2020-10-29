Meet the candidates: Kimberly Shockley, Dist. 5 Coventry Town Council

COVENTRY — Kimberly Shockley is tired of the drama that permeates Coventry’s budget adoption every year. And as she vies for a seat on the town council, she's got some ideas that she hopes will lead to a more painless budget adoption process in the future.
“I want the community to start moving forward,” said Shockley, who's running in the November election for the District 5 seat currently occupied by Debra Bacon. “I feel as if we’re stagnating because of budget issues every year, and I want to be part of the solution.”
Since moving into Coventry around four years ago, Shockley has served as chair of the town’s charter review committee and as secretary of the Parent-Teacher Organization at Washington Oak Elementary School.
In deciding to run for council, Shockley said her motivation is to “be that representative that people in Coventry need.”
“I think we need the voice of more than one generation on the council,” she added. “It adds to any council to have a lot of different voices.”
Community involvement will be a key piece to solving some of the current problems plaguing Coventry, Shockley said. Residents get to have a say in town operations when the budget referendum comes around, she said, but otherwise it doesn’t seem that there's much cooperation between the town and members of the community.
“I think, unfortunately, we only think about the town when the budget is presented to us,” she said. “We have a new council coming in, no matter what — at least two new members — and I think we just need to engage the community.”
In order for the town to progress, Shockley said, members of the community need to be included in decision making. But first those community members need to know that their input is wanted.
“I think, over the years, it has been shown to community members that their voices aren’t wanted,” she said, "that we don’t want them to be part of the process, and I think that really has to change.”
Shockley said she’d like to implement new methods of getting important information on issues like town spending out to Coventry’s residents — for example, through social media.
“I do think that social media is an excellent tool to just put information in front of people,” she said.
It would also be helpful, Shockley said, to hold meetings specifically for the purpose of gathering public input.
“Really having opportunities for members of the community to come and say what they feel,” she said, adding that the council could try sending robocalls or creating online surveys to collect feedback on certain issues, as well.
And while it’s important to build strong relationships between residents and their elected officials, Shockley said it’s also crucial that the town council and school committee are able to work cooperatively.
“This is a really nice town,” Shockley said. “A lot of families are moving to Coventry because it’s a lovely place to live — it has the convenience of highway access, but with lots of beautiful lakes and ponds — and I think people are starting to look past that because they focus so hard on the budget every year.”
While the school budget makes up much of the town’s budget overall, she said, the schools are also part of what draws people to the town.
“In an environment where high schoolers can basically go to any public high school in the state,” she said, “we need to make sure that we’re keeping our best and brightest here.”
The town council also needs to stay on top of correcting the issues with the sewer program, Shockley said, and to make sure that the program is implemented “in a way that’s best for the members of the community.”
Among the first things Coventry’s new council will be tasked with is appointing a town manager — a process that’s now been underway for more than two years. In searching for someone to fill that role, Shockley said, the council should be on the lookout for forward-thinking candidates.
Shockley is also in favor of having a performance audit done. Since so much of the town’s tax burden falls onto residents, she said, an audit of the town’s finances is essential in order to establish trust among community members.
“That audit of the schools and the town is extremely necessary, I think, for all the residents,” Shockley said. “Whether people wanted to increase the budget or they didn’t, I think everyone feels that they need to see that we’re spending our money wisely.”
Originally from Ashaway, Shockley moved with her husband and two sons to Coventry from West Warwick, where they’d owned a two-family home. After visiting a friend in Coventry’s Wood Estates neighborhood, Shockley said, she knew that was where she wanted to be.
“It was exactly what I wanted for my kids — to be able to hop on their bikes and go to a friend’s house,” she said. “Just to have a real sense of community.”
Shockley currently works for the state’s Office of the General Treasurer, managing the companies that manage the retirement system for state employees, public school teachers and many municipal employees.
Before declaring her candidacy, Shockley had never really considered running for office.
“I’m not a particularly political person,” she said, adding that she appreciates that Coventry’s council is non-partisan.
“This is not about how I feel politically on a broader level,” she continued. “It’s about how I can help my town. And I think no matter what political affiliation you are, we’re all looking to be able to live in a town that offers us a lot of services, but that we can afford.”
