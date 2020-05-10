COVENTRY — Strung across the memorial at 1075 Main Street, dozens of black-and-white photographs of World War II veterans were posted this week in recognition of the day 75 years ago when, following six years of war, Nazi Germany surrendered to Allied forces.
“It’s all about remembering these people,” Donald Babiec, of American Legion SPRM Post 81, said Thursday of the display, an homage to all those whose sacrifices contributed to Victory in Europe Day.
Since the 75th anniversary of D-Day last June, SPRM Post 81, VFW Coventry Memorial Post 9404 and the Kent County Marine Corps League have met regularly at Coventry’s World War II monument to hang patriotic bunting and a “75” emblem in recognition of significant dates that led to WWII’s end.
Babiec had hoped this weekend to hold a ceremony similar to one that took place in February to recognize the raising of the American flag above Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. Residents, local officials and veterans, including a 95-year-old Iwo Jima survivor, filled the lawn of the former Coventry Police Station for that event.
With current social distancing protocols precluding such gatherings, however, the veterans groups had to get creative to commemorate the significance of May 8, one of the last benchmark anniversaries of the war.
“We knew we couldn’t get any World War II vets there this time,” Babiec said. “We had to do something, and this just felt most logical.”
Thirty-four photos were submitted for the tribute, a collage of decades-old images of Rhode Islanders who served in World War II held by bungie cords and mini clothespins to the monument. Some of the veterans, dressed in their various military uniforms, smile into the cameras before them; some stand alone in salute or shoulder-to-shoulder with their fellow unit members.
Among the old photographs is one of George and Antonia Hostetler, who were married during the war and lived in Coventry.
Another photo shows Babiec’s father, Raymond Babiec, who grew up in Cumberland and was drafted in 1940.
“He always said, ‘you have to remember everybody,’” Babiec recalled of his dad.
It’s in that spirit of remembering the sacrifices made by those who served all those years ago, in fact, that the local veterans groups undertook the yearlong commemoration of the final events of World War II.
“It just seemed the right thing to do 75 years later,” Babiec said, pointing out that SPRM Post 81 was founded by parishioners of Our Lady of Czenstochowa in 1946, just after World War II had come to an end.
The final event to be recognized will be Victory over Japan Day in September. If restrictions on social gatherings have eased up by then, Babiec said he’d like to hold a ceremony.
“Most of these people are gone now,” Babiec said of the veterans depicted in the posted photographs and of the 983 others whose names are engraved beneath the images. “We want to make sure we recognize them.”
