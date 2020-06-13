Despite not yet knowing just what reopening their buildings will entail, school districts across the state are forced to grapple with how the next academic year might look as they develop plans for welcoming students and faculty back to the classroom in just two and a half months.
Schools across Rhode Island have been practicing distance learning since they closed in March under restrictions imposed to stem the COVID-19 outbreak. But according to a state Department of Health-approved school calendar released by the governor earlier this week, public schools statewide will reopen their doors on Aug. 31.
“That’s a goal,” West Warwick Superintendent Karen Tarasevich said during a virtual school committee meeting Wednesday.
Still, Tarasevich added, districts “don’t know yet what the reality is going to be.”
“In order to do it safely,” she said, “we need to follow the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC guidance,” which calls for things like keeping students six feet apart from one another and discouraging sharing.
School districts are to submit reopening plans to the state by mid-July outlining three possible scenarios, including how each district would function at full capacity, how learning would look in a fully remote setting, and what a hybrid model would look like for each district.
In Coventry, a “reentry task force” has been charged with writing plans for each of those scenarios in hopes of ensuring a smooth transition into the 2020-21 school year.
Made up of school administrators, teachers, support staff, first responders and various other community leaders, the task force will hold its first meeting this week. With Superintendent Craig Levis at its helm, the group will aim to gather input from the community as it develops its plans for each of the possible scenarios.
“The task force will identify the resources necessary to support each scenario, as well as the potential barriers and obstacles for each scenario,” Levis said in an email, adding that costs associated with each scenario will be shared as they’re identified.
Levis said a survey would go out to community stakeholders this week seeking distance learning feedback as well as suggestions for reopening.
In West Warwick, meanwhile, Tarasevich said conversations regarding reopening have been ongoing, but that planning has been slow as the district awaits the answers to several big questions.
“How many kids can we have in a classroom? What are the cleaning and disinfecting protocols we’ll need to follow? Do people need to wear masks or not?” she said, adding the announcement that schools would reopen Aug. 31 was “somewhat… abrupt.”
Transportation is another area that will probably need to be addressed, Tarasevich added, since it’s likely that fewer students will be permitted to ride buses at one time.
More information on reopening requirements will be released by the state on Friday. In the meantime, however, developing a reopening plan while so many uncertainties linger has been complicated, Tarasevich said.
“All we can do is jump in with the information we have now,” she told school committee members. “We’re going to dive in and… build some possible scenarios.”
Tarasevich said families would be kept up-to-date as she learns more, adding that the topic will be a “moving conversation” throughout the summer. She added that it will take a coordinated effort among the teachers unions, state agencies and school districts statewide to ensure a safe and effective reopening.
Levis shared a similar sentiment, adding that he plans to work with other superintendents and teachers union presidents to form a consortium “to ensure that there are consistencies amongst districts as we plan for reentry.”
“It’s a very complicated problem to solve,” Tarasevich added. “There’s a million pieces to it that will affect every part of our work, every department, and there’s no doubt it will have a strong impact on our budget.”
Gov. Gina Raimondo has said $42 million in federal CARES Act funding will go to districts across the state to help cover the expenses connected to new reopening requirements.
Still — with additional costs anticipated for a range of things, from staffing to extra learning and cleaning supplies — Levis warned that the money the governor has promised “[will] not come close” to covering the expenses districts will incur.
“Every single district is in the same boat,” Tarasevich said. “The good news is, the Superintendents Association is working very closely… to make sure that we can align to problem solve together.”
