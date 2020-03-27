Local churches bring services online, parishioners congregate remotely

Father Michael Woolley has always preferred in-person interactions over virtual. Before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, he never would have imagined himself delivering a homily from Coventry’s Saints John and Paul Parish to a remote audience via Facebook.
But instead of a sea of faces, Woolley these days peers out from the pulpit onto rows and rows of empty pews. While he can’t see them, however, his parishioners are there.
“You adapt to what you need to adapt to,” he said, “and we priests and our parishioners are all adapting to this form of worship.”
Saints John and Paul Parish streamed its first service on St. Patrick’s Day, a day after Bishop Thomas J. Tobin suspended all public Masses in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence. The parish announced that the Mass would be online just 10 minutes before it was to begin, Woolley said, and still around 150 viewers tuned in.
“Maybe it’s the grace of God,” he said.
The largest Catholic parish in Rhode Island, Saints John and Paul Parish typically holds five Masses between Saturday evening and Sunday, welcoming some 1,300 parishioners into its pews.
The parish last weekend streamed four Masses, which altogether garnered more than 2,000 views. During this time of so much fear and uncertainty, Woolley said, it’s been a relief to be able to bring the church to homebound parishioners across Kent County and beyond.
“You’ve got this little virtual congregation,” Woolley said. “We know that faith is very important in times like this, and they’re my flock — I want to be able to reach them.”
At St. Anthony Church in West Warwick, live streaming of the 11 a.m. Sunday Mass began last weekend.
“We completely understand why we have to do this,” Matthew Silva, director of youth ministry at the church, said Thursday. “It’s for the safety and wellbeing of all of our parishioners, and really every person in Rhode Island and around the world is facing the same challenge.”
Silva said it’s crucial during this trying time that people continue to feel connected. It was important to the church, therefore, that there be a remote worship option for the families who comprise the close-knit St. Anthony community.
“It’s always the goal of the Catholic Church to keep people connected — not only to each other, but especially to our faith,” Silva added. “We knew we had to do something when our parishioners couldn’t attend Mass.”
St. Anthony Church normally holds three weekend Masses: one in English on Saturday afternoon, one in Portuguese on Sunday morning, and another in English shortly after. Between those services, Silva estimated that as many as 500 parishioners attend each week.
During last Sunday’s virtual Mass, led by Fr. Paul Lemoi and Fr. Andrew Messina, around 270 people watched from their homes. The video has since been viewed many hundred more times, added Silva, who said he’s received numerous messages over the last week from people thanking the church for being there.
The comments section of each service is riddled with messages like “hearing the Mass is so comforting” and “I think we all needed this.”
In addition to holding Mass online, the local churches have also begun to stream religious education classes for their younger parishioners.
Silva held his first online youth ministry meeting last weekend, and said he intends to continue those remote gatherings weekly.
“This is a very stressful time for everybody,” he said. “I’ve been reaching out to our youth and families on a daily basis to see how they’re holding up during this time.”
Woolley, meanwhile, has been posting on Facebook “Five Minutes with Fr. Woolley” each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
“I think it’s very important that everybody, as much as possible, stays structured,” Woolley added. “As they used to say during World War II: ‘keep calm and carry on.’”
Saints John and Paul Parish is also working on organizing curbside confessions — likely, Woolley said, they’ll involve the priest and the penitent each sitting in their own vehicles. Priests will wear masks for safety.
And as Palm Sunday and Easter approach, Woolley said his church is planning some special remote services. There will be blessed palms distributed from the church’s parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. on Palm Sunday.
As parishes have had to get creative in delivering their services, they face another obstacle, as well, that’s required some outside-of-the-box thinking.
“Our parish is dependent on the Sunday collection,” Woolley said.
Collections are the major source of income for churches, he added, so parishes like Saints John and Paul Parish and St. Anthony Church have turned to collecting online donations in hopes that their revenues won’t suffer too much.
At Saints John and Paul Parish, Woolley will continue to stream four weekly Masses each weekend, at 5 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and 5 p.m. Sunday. The Mass is streamed on Facebook
An 11 a.m. Mass at St. Anthony Church will also continue to be broadcast via the parish’s Facebook page for the pandemic’s duration.
A complete list of the Catholic parishes streaming Mass can be found by visiting www.dioceseofprovidence.org.
As he prepares for another weekend delivering Mass online, Woolley said Thursday he’s grateful for the ability to offer spiritual guidance both to his regular parishioners as well as to those who don’t typically make it to his services.
“There are no atheists in foxholes, as they say,” Woolley said. “We naturally turn to God when we can’t turn to anything else, so I think this is a great consolation to people.”
“We know that God’s going to get us through this,” he continued.
