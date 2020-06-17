Liam Cohen, valedictorian of the CHS class of 2020, headed to the Ivy League

COVENTRY — As he prepares to enter the Ivy League, Liam Cohen has a bit of advice for the students who in the fall will replace him and his classmates in the hallways and classrooms of Coventry High School.
“Challenge yourself,” Cohen, valedictorian of the class of 2020, said earlier this month, a day before it was his turn to don a red cap and gown during a drawn-out, socially-distanced graduation ceremony unlike any other in Coventry High School’s history.
“Take risks,” he continued, “but don’t forget to keep time for yourself.”
A lifelong resident of Coventry, Cohen will leave his hometown in a couple of months for Brown University, where he plans to turn his passion for U.S. history into a degree in political science.
History has always fascinated Cohen, he said, but it was the AP U.S. Government and Politics class he took last year that was especially influential in shaping that interest.
“I loved it,” he said of the class. “It was so interesting, especially learning about the different levels of government.”
Still, Cohen added, he’s not sure yet what he wants to pursue one day for a career. He said he’s eager to continue exploring politics and history next year while he also dives deeper into some other areas that interest him.
“I’m just really looking forward to experimenting with a lot of new subjects,” he said
In addition to the AP U.S. Government and Politics and U.S. History classes that he took at Coventry High School, Cohen said he enjoyed AP Calculus — a class that, he admitted, he hadn’t expected to like as much as he did.
“I was never a huge math kid before, but I felt like I really got it and it was really entertaining,” he said, adding that he’s excited to learn more next year about physics, as well.
Cohen has had some memorable years in the Coventry school district. From his experience as an elementary school student at Washington Oak to wrapping up his senior year from his home during the COVID-19 pandemic, he lauded his teachers for were always willing to offer guidance.
“I’ve had a lot of good experiences, and there was always help when I needed it,” he said, reflecting on the last 13 years. “Just a lot of great memories.”
Between his participation in Model Legislature, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, the Quiz Bowl team and the recycling club, Cohen certainly kept a busy schedule while in high school.
Some of his best memories from the last four years are of helping out with Varsity Review and spirit week.
“Those were big student council activities, and we had to stay after [school] a lot,” said Cohen, who served for three years on the student council. “It was just kind of a bonding experience and it was really fun.”
And though the last few months of his high school career certainly didn’t look as he had anticipated they would, Cohen said he was able to adjust pretty quickly to distance learning.
“It was definitely different, and was definitely a change, but I felt like I was still doing alright,” he said, adding that he strove to put in just as much effort as he would have had he been learning in the classroom.
His teachers, he added, were “very accommodating” throughout the entire experience.
“They were great with reaching out,” he said. “They were really helpful and willing to help out when we had difficulty.”
With one chapter now closed, Cohen is ready for what’s to come.
“I’m really looking forward to taking the chance to meet different professors and kids from all around the U.S. and around the world, really.”
Cohen and the rest of the Coventry High School class of 2020 can be seen graduating in a video that will stream on YouTube later this month.
