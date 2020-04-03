COVENTRY — Superintendent Craig Levis is feeling pretty good so far about how distance learning is going in Coventry, he said Monday. But with the governor’s announcement this week that schools are to remain closed through the end of April because of the coronavirus pandemic, Levis added that he wants to be sure a heavy emphasis is put on making remote learning sustainable for students, families and teachers, alike.
At the end of the first day of distance learning, Levis sent an email to school staff members urging them to “look at everything that they’re doing through the lens of sustainability.”
“It’s like anything new,” Levis said, recalling the email he sent last Monday. “You have a lot of adrenaline at the beginning, but when that adrenaline wears off, there’s fatigue.”
Levis has encouraged teachers to focus on self care, to pace themselves and to be realistic about the expectations they have for their students.
He said he wants them to recognize, too, that everyone is in a similar boat.
“Our world — our routines, our structure — has been turned upside down from what it was three weeks ago,” he said. “We need to recognize that.”
School activities should be rigorous, Levis said, but he hopes that teachers also let students have some control over their own learning, allowing them to “have experiences on their own that they can reflect upon.”
“It doesn’t all have to be teacher-directed,” he said. “Teachers can facilitate. I think our teachers are really good at that — at facilitating learning — but we’ve got a really good opportunity here to focus on application of skills.”
Teachers should also be realistic about how much work to expect from students on a daily basis, Levis added, and they need to realize that every student’s situation is different.
Asynchronous learning is to be expected, Levis said.
“We have middle- and high school students who are now watching their younger siblings during the day while both parents are at work,” he said. “So, their time on task may be when the parents come home.”
Creating strong support systems is also crucial during this time.
“I think that, to me, is the most important work that we can do,” Levis said.
One big piece of Coventry’s distance learning plan involves contacting families daily to offer support. In fact, Levis said, some families have actually been in better contact with their children’s teachers over the last week than they had been previously.
“Education’s supposed to be a partnership, and I think we’ve gotten away from that,” Levis said. “This is forcing the issue.”
Education, he added, should include collaborations between schools and families.
Levis said he just heard from a teacher who spoke early last week to a parent whose son was having difficulty engaging.
“I think people are getting a strong appreciation for what educators do,” Levis said.
As for implementation of its distance learning plan, Levis said he thinks Coventry did just as well as any other district in Rhode Island.
“I think we’re on par with, if not ahead of, everybody in the state,” he added.
In Coventry, he continued, having staff members who are so dedicated has paid off in this situation. Levis said every employee of the Coventry Public Schools — from the teachers to the building custodians — has been “pushing it to the max.”
Coventry’s teachers over the last week have been “very reflective,” revising learning plans as needed, Levis said. They’ve been working to identify things that are going well, things that should be monitored and things that should be changed.
“We could be in this for the rest of the year,” he said. “We want to make it work. We want our students to take it seriously… we’re not looking to just maintain where we’re at. We want to continue learning and growth.”
As everyone adjusts to remote learning, Levis added that he’s “never been more proud” to be a part of the Coventry school community.
“The power of this community, in terms of how people are coming together and putting each other’s needs ahead of their own needs, is amazing,” he said. “I think this is a quality that everybody seeks in a community, and it’s here. It’s apparent every single day.”
And what’s most critical at this point, Levis added, is that people continue to support each other.
“My message is this: slow down. We’re in this for the long haul, we don’t have to accomplish everything overnight,” Levis said. “I want to make sure that we take care of one another — that’s the most important message right now.”
