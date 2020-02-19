KidForce Magazine gives platform for local kids to showcase talents, explore interests

EAST GREENWICH — A purple lighthouse sits against a blue star-studded sky at the edge of a sandbar. Created by Sydney, an eight-year-old Coventry resident, the image is almost mystical as it graces the cover of the latest issue of KidForce Magazine.
“It’s really about celebrating the creative side of kids and nurturing that,” Marie Sheva, managing editor of KidForce, said Friday as she reflected on the impetus behind founding a publication that’s “by kids, for kids.”
“They’re our future,” Sheva continued, “and there’s so much beauty and innocence and love and joy in what they’re doing creatively.”
A resident of East Greenwich, Sheva began to conceptualize KidForce Magazine in the summer of 2018 after enlisting her then-seven-year-old daughter, Jenna, and Jenna’s classmate to help with the storyline and illustrations of a book she’d been working on.
Sheva had a blast working alongside the young artists, she said, and soon after publishing the book she began receiving inquiries from other parents who were interested in having their own children’s work published.
“I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we had a publishing platform in Rhode Island for kids to see their stuff in print?” Sheva recalled.
And with that, the vision for KidForce was born.
The first issue of the magazine was published in September, with an electronic version posted to the KidForce website and 2,000 hard copies distributed to libraries and stores across the state.
The plan, Sheva said, is to publish new issues on a quarterly basis, with bonus issues sprinkled in throughout the year.
Geared toward kids of all ages, the magazine features content that runs the gamut, from art contests and comic strips to kid-approved recipes and trivia games.
In the November/ December issue, a photo submitted by seven-year-old Erika earned the young Coventry resident’s cat the “cutest pet” title. In the same issue, another Coventry kid, 11-year-old Sabrina, was recognized as an art winner for her drawing of a panda bear.
“Anything kids want to submit, it’s a really wide-open platform,” Sheva said.
Sheva has published submissions from kids as young as five and as old as 15. But while much of the content is created by kids, there’s also a handful of adults who regularly contribute to the publication.
Dr. Ellen Curran, a child psychologist, writes a recurring feature called “The Space Between Your Ears.” Based in Smithfield, Curran addresses a different issue of importance to the magazine’s audience — topics like friendship and self esteem — in each article.
Though the articles are written to appeal to a school-age audience, Sheva said they may be useful to parents, as well.
Curran’s most recent piece, “Finding your Flock,” inspired a conversation between Sheva and her daughter about navigating social circles.
“I go back to some of the points that Dr. Ellen made in that article when I’m talking with my daughter about some of her more complicated friendships,” Sheva said. “It’s been a really good reference for us.”
Mike Orsini is another regular contributor to the magazine. Orsini is a seventh-degree black belt, a school teacher in Lincoln and the owner of RI Self-Defense Center in Johnston. He writes to kids about topics like bullying and physical fitness.
Sheva said she’s also seeking reviews written by kids of things like books and movies.
“Or if kids go to a restaurant and think, ‘oh my gosh, this is the greatest restaurant ever, it had such a great kids menu and I loved the coloring book,’ we want to hear about it,” she said.
To allow kids a space to share with their peers the things that excite them is, after all, a major part of why Sheva founded the publication in the first place.
“I’d love to hear from kids on any and all aspects of their experience in our world,” she said. “It’s not often enough that kids really have the opportunity for their voices to be heard.”
KidForce Magazine can be found at various businesses throughout the state. For more information, to submit content or to subscribe to the publication, visit kidforceri.com.
