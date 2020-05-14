John Burke announces bid for District 9 Senate seat

WEST WARWICK — John Burke, a Democrat and lifelong resident of West Warwick, has announced his bid for the District 9 state Senate seat.
Burke, who graduated from Bishop Hendricken High School before studying computer science at the Community College of Rhode Island, arrived at the decision to throw his hat in the ring having recently retired from a 37-year career in the Information Technology department at the University of Rhode Island.
Now, he said, felt like “a good time to give back to the public and represent the people of West Warwick.”
“I will represent the interests of the hardworking citizens of District 9 to maintain the high standard they have come to expect and enjoy,” he added.
Burke has been involved over the years in several community organizations within his hometown.
A former coach of both the West Warwick Girls Softball League and the West Warwick Baseball League, Burke has also served as treasurer of the West Warwick Slow Pitch League. He served as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Gibson Council 181, as well, and is currently a member of Club Frontenac.
“I know the people in the community,” said Burke, who has one daughter, Billie Burke, who’s 26 and works as a physician assistant.
Burke also has a dog named Marley.
The District 9 Senate position has been held by Sen. Adam Satchell, a Democrat, since 2013.
If he does get elected, Burke said he hopes to work closely with his counterparts in the House. Cooperation among legislators will be especially important, he said, as Rhode Islanders begin to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If elected as Senator of District 9, I will work with all local and state officials to help small businesses get back on their feet during this economic disaster,” he said.
