Robert Haffey, president and chief operating officer of Kent Hospital, recently paid visits to local first responders to offer his gratitude for their service and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was my absolute pleasure to have an opportunity to visit the Warwick, West Warwick, Coventry and East Greenwich fire departments, where I was welcomed warmly by firefighters and EMS personnel," Haffey said. "While at each fire department, I enjoyed personally thanking firefighters and EMS staff for their dedication and service during the pandemic, and for their continued support in the future."
