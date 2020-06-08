In light of pandemic, West Warwick calls off summer program for 2020

WEST WARWICK — It was a tough call to make — incredibly tough, Laurie Swanson said — but after much consideration, the town has chosen to cancel the West Warwick Civic Center Summer Program this year.
“Given the current available information relating to the COVID-19 and the governor's guidelines we cannot guarantee a fun and safe summer program,” Swanson, marketing and event coordinator for the civic center, wrote in a press release.
The decision, Swanson added, was “painful.”
“My heart is absolutely broken,” she said Wednesday. “I put so much time and effort into having a good summer program, and this awful virus has ripped so much from these poor kids.”
Held each year since 2017, the eight-week summer program typically enrolls around 150 kids whose ages range from five to 13. Participants go on all sorts of fun field trips to places like Patriot Place and the Newport Naval Station; to the beach and to PawSox games.
“I’m so sad that we’re not going to do those things this year,” Swanson said.
While summer camps will be allowed this summer in Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo last month said that strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines would need to be followed.
“The restrictions are just so tight,” said Swanson, who in making her decision considered all kinds of scenarios in which adhering to the guidelines would be hard.
Then there’s the impact that the restrictions would have on the program's cost.
“The buses, on a normal basis, are so expensive, and I would need three times as many buses as I had before,” Swanson said, noting that each bus costs up to $1,000 per day.
The summer program charges only $125 per week — which, thanks to Sodexo, also covers breakfast and lunch — and it’s important to Swanson that the cost stays low.
“We need to keep this cost-effective for the families,” she said. “I could have pulled this off, but it would have cost the families three times as much as this.”
A lot of planning had already gone into the 2020 program when the pandemic broke out in mid March. Field trips had all been booked, the calendar had been laid out and registration was about to open.
“By the end of January, early February, I was totally done planning,” Swanson said.
Even without considering cost, Swanson said she figures a lot of the places she'd booked for field trips will likely still be closed this summer or open with limited access.
But while she’s disappointed about having to call off this year's program, Swanson is already thinking ahead to next summer.
“My calendar will be amazing for next year, since I have a lot of time to plan it,” she said. “Next year’s going to be bigger and better.”
