COVENTRY — While municipalities grapple with how the COVID-19 pandemic might impact future budgets, town councilors in Coventry met this week for its first budget workshop of the season to review a document whose numbers paint quite a different picture of the upcoming fiscal year than was projected just two months ago.
Interim Town Manager Ed Warzycha’s goal now, he told councilor’s during Thursday’s conference call, is to present a Fiscal Year 2021 budget that doesn’t call for a tax increase.
“I know the citizens are hurting,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to try and minimize this budget to not put any further burden on the taxpayers.”
Warzycha and Finance Director John Arnett earlier this year presented councilors with a $33.3 million Fiscal Year 2021 municipal spending plan, which included an increase of slightly more than $1 million in contractual increases. At that point, more than $1 million in revenue increases from sources like meal and hotel taxes had also been projected.
“Right now, that’s all gone,” Warzycha said Thursday, adding that each department’s budget has been reduced to the “bare bones.”
“We’ve stripped this budget clean,” he continued. “We’ve got less employees, we’ve got less programs, we’ve got less materials.”
The budget originally presented showed a $1.1 million increase over Fiscal Year 2020. Warzycha has since taken away that increase, and on Thursday presented a revised budget of $32.2 million — only around $50,000 above the one approved by voters last June.
“We are at a zero increase, even with over $1 million in increased costs,” he said. “How have we done that? It hasn’t been easy — it’s not going to be easy for anyone.”
The Parks and Recreation Department budget has been cut by more than $420,000 from what was originally proposed. With that, all summer programming has been eliminated, Warzycha said, adding that based on a recent executive order by the governor there’s “very little likelihood” those programs could run this year, anyway.
“My original thought was to eliminate the recreation side of it, completely,” he said, noting that would save an additional $200,000. “Hopefully that won’t be necessary.”
The parks and recreation budget strips funding for all programming through Sept. 1, Warzycha added, so if large events are permitted again after the summer then events like the annual tree lighting should be able to take place as usual.
“It’s going to be a smaller recreation department,” he continued. “There’s no way around it.”
By reducing costs associated with materials and personnel, meanwhile, more than $300,000 has been cut from the Department of Public Works original budget. More than $300,000 was cut from the police budget, as well, in part by removing one of two officers sworn in earlier this week.
Finally, $60,000 was cut from the tax assessor’s budget.
Despite having revised the budget as best he could, Warzycha warned that there remain a number of unknowns that need to be answered before an accurate budget can be projected.
It’s still unknown what kind of aid the town will receive, for example. And with many businesses either shuttered or operating at much different capacities than they do normally, revenues from meals and beverage taxes, hotel taxes and telephone taxes are also currently a mystery.
“All of that plays part in the Coventry tax collection rate. It has a big effect on it,” he said, adding that he’s also unsure how the high levels of town- and statewide unemployment will impact the tax collection rate — at the end of last month, the unemployment rate in Coventry was 4.9 percent, although Warzycha said he suspects that has “rise[n] greatly.”
The budget presented Thursday was based on the town’s most recent tax collection rate of 99.5 percent. That rate however is likely to shrink, Warzycha said, and for each percentage point it drops the town will need to shave some $700,000 from its projected expenditures.
“Plan B is, there are some other areas where we can make some additional cuts,” Warzycha said. “It’s going to require reducing more services, doing some control there.”
Then there’s “plan C,” which Warzycha said would be “the absolute worst case scenario.”
“I even hate to put this out there,” he said, “but [the town could] utilize the fund balance in a very limited way.”
Town Council President Kerry McGee agreed with Warzycha that keeping expenditures down is “the right thing to do.”
“People cannot afford a tax increase,” he said, adding, however, that if the budget does need to be reduced any further “it’s going to really affect some services bad.”
The town council will meet again Tuesday or Wednesday to review each individual department budget ahead of a virtual public hearing.
