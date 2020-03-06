"'Fighting Bob' Quinn" to be released during ceremony this weekend

WEST WARWICK — If not for the contributions of one Pawtuxet Valley native, Rhode Island’s political landscape may have turned out quite different than it has.
“He’s probably one of the most under-appreciated heroes of West Warwick,” Mike Levesque, West Warwick’s first mayor, said of Robert Quinn, who served from 1937 to 1939 as Rhode Island’s governor and as the first chief judge of the U.S. Court of Military Appeals from 1951 until shortly before his death in 1975.
“He had a remarkable career and is someone that brought a lot of pride to the town and, for some reason, never really received the accolades that he should have received,” Levesque continued.
By diving into firsthand accounts of his storied political career, “‘Fighting Bob’ Quinn: Political Reformer and the People’s Advocate” aims to shine light on Quinn’s significant impact. Edited by Russell DeSimone with an introduction by Rhode Island Historian Laureate Patrick Conley, the book will be released during a ceremony this Sunday at the West Warwick Country Club.
Conley called Quinn the “central figure” in Rhode Island’s turbulent transformation in the 1920s and ’30s from a Republican state, which it had been since the 1850s, to one that’s Democratic.
“He was a battler,” Conley said last week of the late politician, whose steadfast altruism earned him the nickname “Fighting Bob.” “He went up against very powerful politicians, he was pugnacious, he was relentless in the pursuit of his goals and he never backed down.”
The book being released was compiled of a series of interviews between Quinn and Providence College archivist and former Rhode Island House Speaker Matthew Smith.
Conducted in 1972, the interviews were done as part of a push to gather information on some of the state’s most prominent politicians of the 20th century. A search for Irish-American political figures, in particular, brought Smith to Quinn.
“Back in the old days, he just had the reel-to-reel tape,” Conley recalled of Smith’s interviews with Quinn, which covered topics ranging from legislative reforms to election fraud.
Packed with insight into Rhode Island’s political transformation, the tapes were left at Providence College to be happened upon decades later by DeSimone, a historian and Heritage Harbor board member.
“They were disintegrating,” Conley said of the tapes, “so [DeSimone] spent several hundred hours attempting to recover them, transcribe them, edit them, put them in orderly fashion so that all of the insight that Quinn had concerning this landmark period of Rhode Island political history could be preserved.”
Born in 1894 in Phenix, Quinn would go on to become West Warwick’s senator in 1923 and the state’s lieutenant governor in 1933, before being elected as the 58th governor of Rhode Island.
Quinn’s “incredible integrity” was among the most notable of his qualities, Conley said.
“He was tremendously honest,” Conley said. “He was a man of great principle… he wanted to affect political and constitutional change because he thought the state would be better off for it.”
In his lengthy introduction to “‘Fighting Bob’ Quinn,” Conley offers context to the interviews that comprise the book, delving into some of the relevant events that occurred between 1920 and 1940.
Penning the introduction gave Conley the chance to meet a long-time goal he’d had of writing a book about the state’s political transition from red to blue and Rhode Island’s Bloodless Revolution, which saw Democrats sweep Republicans out of power.
Levesque, who will act as the Master of Ceremonies during Sunday’s event, called Conley’s 12,000-word preface “nothing short of brilliant.” And as for the book, itself, the former West Warwick politician lauded it for opening his eyes to the important roles Quinn played in both state and local history.
“It’s just a brilliant piece of work,” Levesque said, noting that the book gives due credit to those in the Pawtuxet Valley who aided Quinn’s political career.
West Warwick residents will recognize throughout the more than 200 pages of interviews references to familiar roadways, places and people, Levesque added.
Along with the release of “‘Fighting Bob’ Quinn,” the ceremony Sunday will see the induction into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame of two other political figures whose roles in the state’s political transformation were also significant.
“The way that this transformation occurred was that two major ethnic groups that had previously been predominantly Republican — namely the Italians and the Franco-Americans — made a transfer over to the Democratic party in the 1920s and early 30s,” Conley explained.
Judges Louis Cappelli and Luigi DePasquale were among those at the helm of the transition on the Italian side, and were inducted a couple of years ago into the hall of fame.
Leading the transition on the Franco-American side, meanwhile, were Alberic Archambault, a judge from West Warwick, and Felix Toupin, who served as Rhode Island’s lieutenant governor and Woonsocket’s mayor.
Born in 1888, Archambault was a key figure in West Warwick’s separation from Warwick in 1913, and a few years after that became the town’s first senator.
Back then, Conley pointed out, each Rhode Island municipality, regardless of its population, had only one senator in the General Assembly.
“That was one of the things that Quinn and the other reformers were trying to change by constitutional amendment,” Conley added.
Archambault later became the first Franco-American to run for governor. Though he lost that race, he was made chair of the Democratic State Committee. He again made an unsuccessful run for governor in 1928, and following the Bloodless Revolution was appointed in 1935 as a Superior Court judge.
Archambault and Toupin will join Quinn, who was inducted in 1966, as members of the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame during Sunday’s event.
Joined by the Pawtuxet Valley Preservation and Historical Society and the Woonsocket Historical Society, the Heritage Harbor Foundation and Rhode Island Publications Society will release “‘Fighting Bob’ Quinn” this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the West Warwick Country Club. A book signing and catered reception will follow a presentation and the inductions.
Conley said he’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about Rhode Island politics to attend the event.
“I think they’ll [gain] greater knowledge of our history, and perhaps an appreciation for it,” he said. “It’s good to recognize those who have made a contribution, or who have in other ways affected the place in which you live.”
